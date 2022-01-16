Windham: Small game hunting can round out your season

Air rifles are very quiet in the timber and do not alarm other squirrels. After I lay still for a few minutes, squirrels will get back to their daily business and eventually one will offer me a shot. I can keep myself entertained this way for hours.

The rabbit hunting season is a little longer, running until the end of February. I like rabbit hunting because it is challenging and it is a great way to get kids and people new to the sport of hunting involved. Right after a snow is one of my favorite times to hunt rabbits because you can easily follow the tracks. It is fun to watch a new hunter track game and begin to see how the rabbits move from place to place.

In thick cover, a small-gauge shotgun is a good choice. Your shots may need to be fast as rabbits dart from one patch of cover to the next. Shotguns are perfect for this kind of hunting. I love using a .410 in this situation.

A scoped .22 rifle is another good choice. Slowly walking through an area will often cause a rabbit to bolt and run a few yards and duck back into cover. Finding a well camouflaged rabbit and placing a precise shot through tangles of brush can add to the challenge of the hunt.