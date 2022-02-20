Windham: Spring turkey season is on the horizon

You will also need a valid habitat stamp unless you are a resident hunter younger than 16. All nonresident hunters require a habitat stamp.

Longbows, recurves, compound bows and crossbows are legal to use. There are some particulars regarding the type of broadhead you can use. You must have a sharpened blade with a í-inch radius. You may also use a hand thrown with the same criteria. I would like to see some take a turkey with a spear. If you prefer to use a blunt tip for your turkey hunting, the blunt must have at least a î-inch diameter.

For shotgunners, remember 10-gauge or smaller guns can be used with shells containing shot size 2 to 7½ only. Slugs are illegal. It is also against the law, and not very safe, to have a loaded shotgun in a vehicle while on a public road. That includes shell in the magazine, too!

Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. Before sunrise, it is unlawful to take or attempt to take any turkey sitting in a tree.