Windham: Spring turkey season is on the horizon

First things first — you have one more day to get to the Brule Gun Show. Doors are open today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mountain time. You still have a chance to get in on the raffle for $500 in Gun Show Bucks or pick of a Savage B22 precision .22LR rifle or a Polymer80 Compact 9mm pistol. And don’t forget about the pies the Classic Catering will have on hand.
OK, spring is definitely in the air. I was watching a couple of tom turkeys assert their dominance on one another the mid-part of this week. They were in full strut, gobbling in the face of one another and getting chest to chest while banging their necks together. Nebraska’s spring turkey hunting season is just a bit more than a month away. The archery season begins March 25 and runs until May 31. The regular shotgun season begins April 16 and also runs until May 31.
There is a special youth shotgun season that begins April 9. Keep in mind there is no such thing as too young to hunt turkeys in Nebraska. There is no minimum age, so if you have kid that can safely hold and shoot a bow or shotgun, they can hunt with you this spring. The regulations require that any shotgun hunter under the age of 12 be accompanied by a person age 19 or older who has a valid Nebraska hunting permit.
This spring, turkey hunters may purchase up to three permits. These permits allow you to hunt statewide. Hunters may take one “bearded” bird per permit. While most bearded birds are toms, biologists estimate that maybe 10% of the hen population has beards.
You will also need a valid habitat stamp unless you are a resident hunter younger than 16. All nonresident hunters require a habitat stamp.
Longbows, recurves, compound bows and crossbows are legal to use. There are some particulars regarding the type of broadhead you can use. You must have a sharpened blade with a í-inch radius. You may also use a hand thrown with the same criteria. I would like to see some take a turkey with a spear. If you prefer to use a blunt tip for your turkey hunting, the blunt must have at least a î-inch diameter.
For shotgunners, remember 10-gauge or smaller guns can be used with shells containing shot size 2 to 7½ only. Slugs are illegal. It is also against the law, and not very safe, to have a loaded shotgun in a vehicle while on a public road. That includes shell in the magazine, too!
Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. Before sunrise, it is unlawful to take or attempt to take any turkey sitting in a tree.
And when you do get your bird, to legally transport it from the field, you will need to keep the head, beard or one leg naturally attached to the carcass until the turkey is delivered to a commercial processing facility or the hunter’s home. Any bearded female turkey taken during the spring season must have the beard naturally attached to the carcass until the time it is cooked. If the permit holder is not with the turkey, the cancelled permit must be attached to the carcass of the turkey.
Remember, in the spring season, only toms can be hunted. Basically, a hunter is trying to capitalize on the sex drive of the gobbler, who pretty much has one thing on his mind; finding and mating with a hen. The hunter just needs to make the gobbler think he is the hen he’s looking for. Calling can help, if you know the right calls to use.
In my seminars, I tell hunters that biologists have identified 26 different vocalizations or calls that turkeys make. However, to be a successful spring turkey hunter, you can get by with knowing only a few of these calls. I’ll cover these calls and how to use them in a future article.
Good luck to all the turkey hunters out there. Have a fun and safe hunt this spring.
Snow geese
The Light Goose Conservation Order — the spring snow goose season — is underway. I was driving west on Interstate 80 earlier this week and noticed lots of snow geese in the fields or in the air between Hershey and Paxton. Since then I’ve seen thousands of snow geese flying over the valleys. If you hunt snow geese, get ready, the birds are arriving!
Economic impact
A new report by the Sportsmen’s Alliance reveals that recreational hunters and sport shooters contributed $149 billion to the national economy, supported nearly 970,000 jobs and created over $45 billion in wages and income in 2020.
“The Sportsmen’s Alliance takes a three-prong strategy to protecting hunting, fishing and trapping nationwide,” said Evan Heusinkveld, president and CEO of Sportsmen’s Alliance. “Our advocacy is our most visible, but we also conduct research that guides our advocacy and supports our education efforts. This economic impact study makes it easy for sportsmen to educate friends, family and legislators on the importance of hunters and sport shooters to our national, state and local economies, as well as conservation funding at the state and federal level.”
“The economic impact of hunting and sport shooting to local, state and the federal economy cannot be overstated,” said Rob Southwick, president of Southwick Associates, whose company conducted the surveys to get this data. “If hunting and shooting were a company, the jobs it supports would place it as the third largest private-sector employer, and $65 billion, the retail sales it generates, would place it at fifty-second on the Fortune 500 list.”
Way to go everyone!