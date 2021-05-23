Windham: Tactics to know during late turkey season

As soon as the decoy is set, it is time to get back into the brush and conceal yourself. Don’t be too far away. When you call, you want a gobbler to come to your decoy. If you get too far away the set up will appear odd to the gobbler — he can see the decoy but the sounds are coming from a different spot. A gobbler can sense this and probably won’t like it. They are call-wise by this time of the season.

When a gobbler does answer, reduce the volume of your calls and how many times you call. You already have the toms attention. Let him hunt for you.

As soon as you see a gobble approaching your decoy, shut up. Don’t make a sound, don’t move and don’t do anything that would cause the gobbler to see any motion. Concentrate on getting ready to take your shot.

Another good tactic to try is to watch open areas, pathways, even roads running through the area you are hunting. Turkeys often take the path of least resistance and will follow a trail or road rather than push through heavier vegetation that has grown up by now. This is especially true if the vegetation is wet or if there is a heavy dew.

