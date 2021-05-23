Windham: Tactics to know during late turkey season

There are nine more days of the Nebraska spring turkey season left — counting today. If you haven’t got your turkey yet, you’d better get a hunt plan together and get out there.
This turkey season has been a tough one for me to sit out. My shoulder surgery prevented me from hunting. The surgery went well and I’m getting through physical therapy, but I can’t take any recoil, yet. Go get one for me.
I was talking with a veteran hunter the other day about late season tactics and he had an interesting comment.
“If you haven’t got a turkey by now, you might as well give it up,” he said. “If you go out now, all you’ll get is ticks, chiggers and wet.”
I’m not sure he was having a good day.
I will take exception to giving up at this point of the season. There are still plenty of gobblers out there to be hunted, but you do need to approach the situation with some specialized knowledge and tactics.
The first thing to do is make sure your camouflage blends in with the area you intend to hunt. Never forget that turkeys have very good eyesight and can pick up the least amount of movement. Match yourself to your surroundings.
Use natural shadows when you can. Tuck yourself into dark places. If you are in the shadows, the turkey will probably have to gaze into the sun to look your way. Use every advantage you can.
Next, I’d really give some consideration to giving up the challenge of hunting with a lighter gauge shotgun. Take a 12 gauge into the field because your shots may be long. I wouldn’t begrudge anyone who took out a 10 gauge for the final few days. Remember, toms have been shot at for the last six week. There have gotten wise to the ways of hunters and will be very cautious coming into any sounds or decoys.
Let’s talk a bit about your calling and decoys — decoys first. What kind of decoy and setup do you use this late in the season?
This late in the season, most of the hens are bred and on their nests, but toms are still searching. You need to give him something to find. I will use either a single feeding hen or a single breeding hen decoy. I like the feeding hen decoy a little better because they stand taller and are easier to see than a breeding hen down in the grass.
I place my decoy in the most open area I can find. I want it to be conspicuous. Any tom on the prowl may not have seen a hen for a few days. Make it easy for him to see.
I set my decoy up on its stake and make sure no vegetation can touch it so it can move freely in the wind. Movement always helps. And if there is no wind, I generally have a piece of 4-pound test monofilament line tide to the stake, just below the body of the decoy. If I need some movement I can tug on this line and wiggle the stake.
As soon as the decoy is set, it is time to get back into the brush and conceal yourself. Don’t be too far away. When you call, you want a gobbler to come to your decoy. If you get too far away the set up will appear odd to the gobbler — he can see the decoy but the sounds are coming from a different spot. A gobbler can sense this and probably won’t like it. They are call-wise by this time of the season.
When a gobbler does answer, reduce the volume of your calls and how many times you call. You already have the toms attention. Let him hunt for you.
As soon as you see a gobble approaching your decoy, shut up. Don’t make a sound, don’t move and don’t do anything that would cause the gobbler to see any motion. Concentrate on getting ready to take your shot.
Another good tactic to try is to watch open areas, pathways, even roads running through the area you are hunting. Turkeys often take the path of least resistance and will follow a trail or road rather than push through heavier vegetation that has grown up by now. This is especially true if the vegetation is wet or if there is a heavy dew.
Memorial Day Weekend
Next weekend is a long weekend for a lot of folks. It is not just the beginning of summer. It may be the first time to get the boat in the water for the year, but that’s not what Memorial Day represents either.
Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day because it was a time set aside to honor the nation’s dead from the Civil War by decorating their graves. It was first widely observed on May 30, 1868.
Waterloo, New York, was recognized by President Lyndon Johnson and both houses of Congress, as the birthplace of Memorial Day because the town decorated the graves of Civil War veterans as early as May 5, 1866. This claim is contested by Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, which claims to have begun the practice of decorating soldier’s graves in 1864. Another source claims that two years after the Civil War, it was southern women in Columbus, Mississippi, who decorated the braves of both Confederate and Union men.
Regardless of where the tradition began, it is a time to remember the veterans/heroes who have gone before us and protected this country. Say a prayer for them. Say a prayer also for all the men and women in uniform right now. God bless them and our country. They are there to protect us so that we can enjoy ourselves, the backyard barbeques, picnics and the long holiday weekend.
And for those who understand: Semper Fi!