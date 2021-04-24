Windham: The .38 Special gains a following — again

The .38 Special is one of those cartridges that could have simply faded away into firearms history, but there has been a recent resurgence in popularity. Most of the interest has been driven by new concealed carry revolvers being brought to the market. The .38 Special has enough energy to be effective in defense situations, but is also “mild” enough to shoot comfortably. Recoil is very manageable. A lot of women I’ve had in my pistol classes like the .38 Special for just that reason.

The .38 Special has been around for a long time — some 122 years. It was introduced in 1899 as an improvement over the .38 Long Colt. At the time, the .38 Long Colt was a military service cartridge, but it got a “bad” reputation for lacking stopping power against the heavy bamboo shields of charging Moro Tribesman in the Philippines during the Spanish-American War in 1898. Widespread opium use among the Moros probably had something to do with this as well. This situation actually led the military to look for another pistol and cartridge which was ultimately became the Model 1911 Colt .45 ACP.