Windham: The science of stunning sunsets

Now, imagine seeing a sunset from a side view of Earth. You are seeing an example of this each time you look at a sunset. When we are standing at a point on the Earth and look to the horizon, depending on our elevation, we may be looking through 75 to 100 miles of atmosphere. We must look through more of the denser layers of the atmosphere and that filters out more of the light and alters the wavelengths we see with our eyes. We begin to see the pinks, oranges, reds and purples that make the sunset so vivid and memorable. Because this light has to travel farther for our eyes to see, more and more particles get in the way, scattering out more light. Add the smoke and dust we are experiencing now and even more particles are scattered out more light and wavelengths.