Windham: The science of stunning sunsets

We have seen some gorgeous sunrises and sunsets recently. Unfortunately, they are due in part to the many wildfires currently burning in the west and northwest up into Canada.
You have probably heard that it is the smoke creating the colors, but how does it happen? What is the science and physics behind this phenomenon?
Let’s start the explanation by answering the question “Why is the sky blue?”
In the grand scheme of things, the Earth’s atmosphere is a very thin layer of what we call air extending from the surface to the edge of space. That distance from the ground to space is about 60 miles. Astronauts refer to this as the “thin blue line” because from space, it appears narrow and delicate.
This layer acts like a lens and filters light that enters the atmosphere. There are always dust particles in the atmosphere and these particles, along with various gasses that make up our atmosphere, separate the white light from the sun into different wavelengths. The predominate wavelength we can see is blue, and that is why we see blue skies. Remember your elementary science class where you saw a prism separate white light into the rainbow of colors? That is what is happening.
Where do the dust particles come from? Weather at the Earth’s surface and winds kick up dust and this dust is carried aloft. Here in the northern hemisphere, during our summer months, it is not uncommon for smoke from wildfires and Saharan dust to travel through different layers of the atmosphere and over the United States. With smoke and dust particles present at the surface, beautiful sunsets can occur with the right weather conditions present.
Dust from Sahara Desert sand storms routinely put hundreds of tons of dust in the air. Dust particles also come from volcanoes that belch millions of tons of debris into the atmosphere. It is thought that two of the biggest eruptions in modern history caused sunsets that inspired artists in Europe to create some of history’s more famous paintings. Donald Olson, a physics and astronomy professor at Texas State University, feels that Edvard Munch’s The Scream was painted with such vivid skies because it was inspired by the reddened skies caused by the eruption of Krakatoa in 1883. The particles thrown into the upper atmosphere from that event altered Earth’s sunset for decades. The 1815 eruption of Mount Tambora in Indonesia was so big that ash and particulates blocked enough sunlight to blot out the sun and create a very cold summer the following year. This created a global winter. Crops failed and there was a lot of starvation. Lack of the sun made temperatures fall and there were also many deaths from freezing across northern climates.
The particles in the atmosphere are all different sizes and different weights. The heavier particles settle closer to the ground and stratify by weight as the height of the particles increases. Have you ever seen a pair of sunglasses that are darker at the top and get gradually lighter as you get to the bottom? Turn those sunglasses upside down and that is what is happening in our atmosphere. Thicker, denser particles are nearest the ground and thin out as you get higher.
Now, imagine seeing a sunset from a side view of Earth. You are seeing an example of this each time you look at a sunset. When we are standing at a point on the Earth and look to the horizon, depending on our elevation, we may be looking through 75 to 100 miles of atmosphere. We must look through more of the denser layers of the atmosphere and that filters out more of the light and alters the wavelengths we see with our eyes. We begin to see the pinks, oranges, reds and purples that make the sunset so vivid and memorable. Because this light has to travel farther for our eyes to see, more and more particles get in the way, scattering out more light. Add the smoke and dust we are experiencing now and even more particles are scattered out more light and wavelengths.
Add the considerably more amount of particulate in the atmosphere right now due to wildfires and the smoke and dust moving around the atmosphere causing more sunlight to be scattered and changing wavelengths. The size of the smoke particles is just the perfect size for filtering out more wavelengths so that red, pink and orange colors can be seen more vividly in the sky. This is why the deepest and most vibrant hues of reds, pinks, purples and oranges are seen and making spectacular sunsets.