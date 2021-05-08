Windham: Ticks are very prevalent out there in nature

I have done some research on ticks and learned an interesting fact about the little critters. Ticks are not likely to transmit an infection to you unless they have been attached to you and feeding for a couple of days. Check yourself thoroughly after you have been in the field. This can be your greatest defense and can be the best way to ward off any tick-borne illnesses.

If you do find a tick stuck to you, getting it off quickly and properly is critical. Use fine-tipped tweezers and get a grip on the tick as close to your skin as possible. Grab the head of the tick, not the body. With slow and steady pressure, pull the tick straight out without twisting. Wash the bite area with warm water and a mild soap as soon as the tick is removed. A dab of anti-bacterial cream on the bite area is also a good practice to help prevent any infection.