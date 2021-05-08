Windham: Ticks are very prevalent out there in nature

If you have not been out in the field lately, be forewarned: Ticks are out in full force. T.J. Harding, owner of the Minnow Bucket here in North Platte, can speak from first hand experience. He is an avid outdoorsman and knows what he’s talking about.
“I was out looking for sheds last week and when I was getting ready to leave I had ticks all over me,” Harding commented. “I think I had a hundred or so ticks crawling on my pant legs. I don’t know if I have ever had that many on me at the same time.”
“The ticks this year are unbelievable,” said Tom Golden of rural North Platte. Golden has been scouring the river bottom this week looking for mushrooms. “I have never seen anything like the ticks that are out there this year.”
Shawn Riley of Ogallala, an avid bowhunter who has been out chasing turkeys for the last month, said “Yes, the ticks are bad this year. If you’re not careful they will carry a guy off.”
Weather plays a big part in how bad a given year will be for ticks and we seem to have the perfect scenario. Wet conditions during the spring are beneficial for ticks. Rain makes the grass grow (and everything else) and provides mature ticks a nice perch from which to hitch a ride on humans and animals that come close enough to brush the vegetation. Look at the recent rain storms we’ve had. As everyone I’ve talking to indicated, it is going to be a good year for ticks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list 14 different tick-borne diseases in the United States. Two were only recently identified in the last decade, one in Kansas and one in Connecticut. Lyme disease is what most people think about when they encounter ticks. It was named in 1977 as a distinct illness that caused arthritis-like symptoms in a group of children in Lyme, Connecticut. Further study showed that it was carried by deer ticks, the type of tick that was crawling on me.
There are approximately 30,000 cases of Lyme disease diagnosed and documented in the United States each year. However, new data from the CDC suggests that the infection may be more than 10 times as common as previously reported.
About 96% of Lyme disease cases were reported from 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Nebraska has several cases of Lyme disease diagnosed each year. Statistically is seems to be highly unlikely to contract Lyme disease in Nebraska, yet I personally know three people in the state that have contracted the illness. Two are here in North Platte, the other is in Hastings.
One of the classic symptoms for Lyme disease is the bull’s eye rash at bite site. This usually appears a few days after the tick has become firmly attached. The good news is that Lyme disease is rarely fatal. Fortunately too, Lyme disease can be successfully treated and cured with antibiotics.
I have done some research on ticks and learned an interesting fact about the little critters. Ticks are not likely to transmit an infection to you unless they have been attached to you and feeding for a couple of days. Check yourself thoroughly after you have been in the field. This can be your greatest defense and can be the best way to ward off any tick-borne illnesses.
If you do find a tick stuck to you, getting it off quickly and properly is critical. Use fine-tipped tweezers and get a grip on the tick as close to your skin as possible. Grab the head of the tick, not the body. With slow and steady pressure, pull the tick straight out without twisting. Wash the bite area with warm water and a mild soap as soon as the tick is removed. A dab of anti-bacterial cream on the bite area is also a good practice to help prevent any infection.
Rocky Mountain spotted fever is another tick borne disease that many people have heard of, and is perhaps the most severe illness that can be contracted through ticks. It is carried by the American Dog Tick. Initial symptoms can include headaches and muscle pain. Rocky Mountain spotted fever was first recognized as an isolated illness in 1896, in the Snake River Valley of Idaho. It was originally known as the black measles because of the blotchy dark rash it produced, and it was often fatal. A rash is usually part of the early stages however, Rocky Mountain spotted fever is sometimes difficult to diagnose in its early stages, and without medical treatment can be fatal. This is not an ailment in Old Western movies — it is still with us. Not long ago there was a rancher near Brady that acquired Rocky Mountain spotted fever and unfortunately it was fatal for him.
The Lyme Disease Foundation has designated May as Lyme Disease Awareness Month and has a campaign which promotes preventative measures which can be taken against Lyme disease. The best way to avoid problems with ticks is to cover up when you know you are going to be in tick country.
White or light clothing is recommended as it is easier to spot any ticks. Shirts and T-shirts should be tucked into your pants (trousers), and socks pulled up over the bottom of the pants. Using an insect repellent can also help prevent the ticks from getting on to you. Pets should also be checked before letting them inside. It is a good idea to do a tick check first.
The more skin you have covered, the less likely a tick will be able to attach to you. There are also repellents that can help repeal ticks. Products with DEET are good for keeping ticks off of you. Harding also recommended treating your clothing with Permethrin. Permethrin can kill ticks on contact, but should only be applied to clothes, never applied to the skin.
Ticks are part of the Nebraska experience. We just need to be ready to deal with them. Have a great time outdoors but have a plan for ticks.