Windham: Tout Bird Club is looking for new members

Pop quiz! What is the number one outdoor activity that people take part in? Gardening is No. 1. What is the No. 2 most participated in outdoor activity? Bird watching. Did you know that you have a lot of neighbors that are interested in bird watching? The activity had a big boost with COVID-19. A lot of people started watching birds outside their windows while they were cooped up.

It is estimated that some 46 million Americans count themselves as bird watchers, or “birders.” Being a bird enthusiast takes many forms. You may simply concentrate on the birds you see during evening walks or get a bit more serious and log the birds you see at a backyard feeder. Beyond that, you can take it as far as you want.

Birding can be a very low-cost hobby. You can watch birds anywhere, anytime. It is a hobby you can do from your home, in your back yard or travel around the world. It is up to you. You really don’t need any other equipment to be an admirer of birds, but a pair of binoculars and a bird identification guide are quite helpful. If you get really serious and want to travel to see birds that you are interested in, those costs will have to be factored into your budget. Birding is one of those activities that you can make it as much work as you want to, but it is always exciting.