Windham: Tout Bird Club is looking for new members

Pop quiz! What is the number one outdoor activity that people take part in? Gardening is No. 1. What is the No. 2 most participated in outdoor activity? Bird watching. Did you know that you have a lot of neighbors that are interested in bird watching? The activity had a big boost with COVID-19. A lot of people started watching birds outside their windows while they were cooped up.
It is estimated that some 46 million Americans count themselves as bird watchers, or “birders.” Being a bird enthusiast takes many forms. You may simply concentrate on the birds you see during evening walks or get a bit more serious and log the birds you see at a backyard feeder. Beyond that, you can take it as far as you want.
Birding can be a very low-cost hobby. You can watch birds anywhere, anytime. It is a hobby you can do from your home, in your back yard or travel around the world. It is up to you. You really don’t need any other equipment to be an admirer of birds, but a pair of binoculars and a bird identification guide are quite helpful. If you get really serious and want to travel to see birds that you are interested in, those costs will have to be factored into your budget. Birding is one of those activities that you can make it as much work as you want to, but it is always exciting.
Now that we are loosening up on some of our COVID-19 restrictions, you can use birding as a social activity. You can do it with your partner, family, friends or with a club. Did you know North Platte had a bird club? It is known as the Tout Bird Club and is named after a man named Allen Wilson Tout, who was an avid admirer of birds.
Tout was born at Sutton on May 18, 1876. His family moved to York while he was an infant and he received his education in the York public schools and at York College. He began a teaching career in rural schools in York County. During summer breaks he attended the University of Nebraska.
As a young boy, Tout had collected large numbers of bird eggs from the prairie near his home, but as he grew older he realized how much damage his collecting had caused to the bird population. He resolved to teach his young students about birds and wildlife in the classroom. He hoped that this would satisfy their natural curiosity and that knowledge would prevent them from harming bird populations.
In 1894, Tout began working on establishing an ornithologists organization in Nebraska. The Nebraska Ornithologists’ Association was formed in May 1899. Two months, later it joined with the Nebraska Ornithological Club, and in December of 1899, the name Nebraska Ornithologists’ Union was chosen for the combined group.
Tout was a charter member and lifetime supporter of the organization. He met his wife Nell, also a teacher, through this organization and they both believed that education was the best protection for birds in Nebraska. They taught nature studies in their classrooms.
In June 1907, the Touts moved to North Platte where Wilson had accepted a job as principal of the high school and ultimately became school superintendent. He held that position for the next 12 years and when he resigned, bought the Lincoln County Tribune newspaper on July 1, 1920. The Touts brought their love for birds with them and established the North Platte Bird Club in 1934. The club was renamed later to the Tout Bird Club.
In 1935, Nell applied for and received a bird-banding permit from the U.S. Biological Service. In 1947, Wilson organized his notes and published a book titled, “Lincoln County Birds.” Both Wilson and Nell were avid birders until their deaths. It seems fitting that the Tout Bird Club of today carries on their legacy.
The Tout Bird Club had a reorganization meeting recently and some 25 to 30 people attended. It looked like a great nucleus for a viable club that will carry on the tradition. The meetings are open to anyone interested in learning more about birds. There is no charge to attend.
Boni Edwards, an avid birder, led the meeting last Monday night.
“Julie Geiser, Jim Petersen and I are in this together,” she said. “It’s a group effort. We all share our ideas. I wanted to help get the club active again because I’ve met several people in the area who also like birding. Some through reading what they find on eBird alerts, some through Facebook friends and some on the roads when I’m out looking for birds. It is fun to bird with others and a great way to make friends. I love my little part of the state and love sharing with others.”
Edwards also said the club will have future meetings from 6 to 7 p.m. on the first Monday of the month at the North Platte Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
“We may have to adjust times and location based on speaker availability,” Edwards said. “On March 7, Andy Moore will talk about pollinators at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission office meeting room. Then on April 4, Kyle Shepard will talk about the prairie chicken blind at NCORPE, at the library. We plan on a March field trip to view Sandhill cranes in this area. Our April field trip will be to see prairie chickens. Dates of field trips will be announced via email to anyone interested on being on our list.”
Mike and Cathy Sporer, new residents of North Platte, were at the meeting.
“We lived in Virginia and had lots of trees. Sometimes it wasn’t easy to see the birds,” Cathy said.
“When we moved here, Cathy wanted some bird feeders in the yard,” adds Mike. “It took about two weeks for all the birds to find the feeders. Now we’re asking ourselves why did we go looking for birds? They are right here.”
“I only started birding in 2017. Nebraskaland Magazine put out a challenge to see 150 birds to celebrate Nebraska’s 150th birthday. A few Facebook photography friends and I decided to take photos of 150 birds,” Edwards said. “Who even knew there were 150 birds in Nebraska? I knew about 10. I found 217. My best year so far was 2020 with 317. Through birding, I have made friends all across the state. We make plans to meet in different areas to bird together. It’s an activity for all ages. My grandkids go with me quite a bit and I get to share places in Nebraska with them they might never have a chance to see.”
If you like birds and are interested in being a part of the Tout Bird Club, call Boni Edwards at 308-530-0162 or email her at boniedwards@gmail.com.