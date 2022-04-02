Windham: Turkeys are breaking up from their winter flocks

As I traveled around the region this week I noticed that the flocks of turkeys I saw were getting to be more hens and the young of the year, with a few jakes on the perimeter. There are more small scattered flocks of turkeys in the area than the large winter flocks I’ve seen all winter long. Turkey hunters refer to this as the spring break up and that means the breeding season is kicking into high gear.

I’m hearing more gobbling in the morning and yelps when I stop to listen in timbered areas that traditionally hold turkeys. I am seeing more strutting and sparring among the bearded ones to see who really is the “Boss Gobbler.”

For both the hen and the tom, the beginning of the annual reproductive cycle is the most complex period of the bird’s life. There are many environmental and behavioral mechanisms acting on turkeys right now.

As the days get longer and warmer the courtship period begins. Hens break up into smaller flocks and disperse to good nesting areas. Toms segregate into even smaller bachelor groups and begin to follow the hens wherever they go, usually gobbling often in an attempt to attract a hen — any and all hens. Ultimately the tom wants to pull together a harem.

The hen-gathering time is the first of two “gobbling peaks” in the spring season. We are entering the first period. Archers in the field can capitalize on this by using a jake in strut, a partial decoy and a few gobble calls. I have had better luck with a jake decoy than a full strut gobbler during this period.

It is the younger toms who are more actively prowling around looking for hens. They will charge in and attack a jake they perceive as a weaker opponent, but will avoid a confrontation with a mature gobbler in full strut. About the time shotgun season begins I’ll switch to a breeding hen and jake set up near one another. A mature gobble cannot let this insult go unchallenged and will be looking to fight.

The second gobbling period will be near the end of the breeding season. Most of the hens in a tom’s harem will have been bred by this time and moved off to nest. However, the tom continues to look for more hens and gobbles long and hard to find any hen that may have escaped his attention.

I put away my tom decoys and generally put out one or two hen decoys, out in the open so the tom can easily find them. Hen calls and vocalizations are the norm then. No gobbling. When an amorous tom sees a lone hen and hears her calls they will often come on the run! I like the late season hunting for this reason.

Good luck to everyone hunting turkeys this spring.

Cranes

If you haven’t taken time to get out and see the Sandhill cranes, don’t let the season get away from you. I’ve noticed snow geese moving north in mass and the cranes will begin moving north to their breeding grounds soon. It won’t be real noticeable at first, but smaller groups of cranes will leave the valley and the trend will continue until one day, when by some instinct within the collective consciousness of these great birds, something tells them the time is right to fly northward, and they will all be gone.

Right now, it is still easy to view cranes. Jump in your car and drive west along Highway 30. You can see cranes in the fields feeding during much of the day. Go north of Highway 30 a mile or so, and there are lots more cranes to see. Scouts Rest Ranch is also a great place to see these birds, particularly around sunset. Big a good pair of binoculars.

Walleye bite

As area waters warm the walleye bite gets better. Toby’s Check is starting to see a decent bite, as is the inlet at Lake Maloney. Sutherland Reservoir action picked up a little, but recently cooler weather has slowed that action. Forecast temperatures for this weekend will probably turn the bite on. Trolling fans are getting in line at the dam at Lake McConaughy. The annual walleye run on to the dam is in its beginning stages. Anglers need to know that the annual walleye egg collection at Big Mac is scheduled to begin on Wednesday. It is best to stay clear of the dam when you see the nets.

Ducks Unlimited

Mark your calendars. The North Platte chapter of Ducks Unlimited will be hosting its annual banquet on April 22 at the D&N Event Center. Tickets are $40 per person, $50 per couple and Greenwing tickets (age 17 and under) are $17.

There will be over 20 guns given away the night of the banquet. The Gun of the Year is a Benelli Super Black Eagle 20 gauge. To win this gun you will have to win one of 10 Busch Light Neon signs that will be given away via various games through the evening. At the end of the evening all 10 sign winners will draw a number and see who gets the Benelli. A couple of the other special guns of the banquet are a Weatherby Mark V in 6.5 Creedmore and a Colt 1911 stainless .45 ACP.

There will be a ladies table, kids corner, live and silent auctions — something for just about everyone. If you would like more information, call Trevor Sewald at 308-520-8279 or Justin Zirnig at 308-520-7808.

Incidentally, these guys want to make it an extra special banquet. If anyone has an item they would like to donate for the event, call Sewald or Zirnig and talk to them.

Have a great week outdoors.