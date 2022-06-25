Windham: Up close with 1 of nature’s true predators

What would you say was the most successful predator in North America? Grizzly? Mountain lion? Alligator?

On one of our recent too hot to fish’ days that we’ve endured, I was doing a little work out in the garden came face to face with one of nature’s true predators, a dragonfly. As with many creatures of nature, dragonflies fascinate me.

An adult dragonfly is an apex hunter in its domain. Dragonflies are superbly designed predatory machines and they like to hunt one insect we can do with fewer of this summer — mosquitoes. Besides mosquitoes, dragon flies will eat aphids, bees, midges, moths, bees, flies, gnats, mayflies, some other dragonflies, tadpoles and, on occasion, very small fish. With respect to flies that visit your garden, they will eat whiteflies, fruit flies and bulb flies. That is why dragonflies are good to have in your garden.

I’ve spent hours watching dragonflies hunt while I’ve been fishing a backwater. They form a basket or scoop with their six legs and swoop in to catch their prey. They will eat gnats, mayflies, flies, mosquitoes, almost any flying insect and will even take an occasional butterfly or bee.

Ask a beekeeper about dragonflies and you’ll probably get a stern look. A squadron of dragonflies can wipe out a colony of bees in a couple days. I really like having dragonflies in and around my garden for the same reason — they eat a lot of insects that can do damage to my garden.

Dragonflies are a predator design that has evolved over the last 300 million years, and the design is a good one. They can fly almost 40 mph, stop on a dime, hover and go up, down right, left or backwards almost instantly. This is one of the reasons they are such good hunters. Once a dragonfly has a bug in its sights, very few escape.

Fossil records show that some species of dragonfly that had a wingspan of two and a half feet! That would be on par with some of the owls we have today or an eagle. If these creatures were still alive today, a lot of family pets would be in danger when outside the house.

Native Americans, as well as other cultures around the world, have a great respect for the dragonfly. Many tribes respected the dragonfly for its swiftness and prowess as a hunter. The dragonfly was a common motif in Zuni pottery. A stylized, double-barred cross, representing the dragonfly is found in Hopi rock art and on necklaces made by the Pueblo.

I think earlier man, especially the hunting cultures, focused on dragonflies because they respected their ability to hunt so effectively. For these cultures, hunting was part of daily life and their survival. It is only natural to revere any skill you value. There are other reasons that humans appreciate the dragonfly. I simply enjoy watching them fly and observe how the wings of a dragonfly will reflect multiple colors as the angle of light changes like a prism.

Another trait that always intrigued me was the use of dragonflies by many Native Americans, mountain men and pioneers to find good water. Dragonflies will lead you to good water. A dragonfly’s life cycle begins in water as a nymph. Any pollution in the water can impact dragonfly development or simply kill it, so dragonflies are only found around good clean sources of water.

Dragonflies are such proficient and voracious hunters that they can eat their own weight in insects in 30 minutes. Imagine how many mosquitoes that equals! I love it when dragonflies visit my yard.

Going dark

Here’s another intriguing question from a reader last week. With the hot weather many anglers have noticed a lull in their fishing success. This prompted the reader to send me an email that asked, “Where do fish go when it gets hot?”

It is not that tough to figure out. Fish aren’t that much different than us in their reaction to heat. They move to where it is cooler. Change your tactics a little bit and you can still catch fish even in the hottest times of the year.

Cooler water usually translates to deeper spots in a given body of water or areas that are shaded by trees or structures. Change your tactics and/or techniques to look for spots that fit “cooler water” scenarios and actively fish there. You will be more successful than trolling or casting around in bright sunlight.

Look for places you can get a lure into that are shaded by docks, bridges, overhanging trees, the mouths of culvert, vegetation in the water, any place that offers shade. Small crankbaits, weedless tube jigs and flashy spinnerbaits are good choices to use in these areas.

Change the time you fish. During hot weather, fish at dawn and dusk when it is cooler. It is easier on you and you’ll catch more fish. Also, move shallow during the dawn/dusk periods.

Predator fish, like walleye or bass, move shallow to feed on baitfish. Go where the fish are and you’ll catch more fish. Match you lure to the bait for an even better chance. Any lure that looks like a minnow is probably a good choice now.

Fishing during nighttime hours can be productive, but it doesn’t fit everyone’s family or work schedule. If you can get out at night, you may find a new way to fish that you enjoy. Nighttime fishing usually offers cooler temperatures, plus a chance to catch more and bigger fish. Bass, walleye and catfish are good target species for nighttime fishing.

Catfish are one of my favorite species to target during the nighttime hours. I’ll get a line out for catfish and then I’ll actively fish a crankbait along the bank in 3 to 4 feet of water to look for bass or walleye. It would be a rare day when you would not be able to catch a fish or two when using this tactic. Give it a try.