Windham: Useful tactics for late season turkey hunting

OK, there is about a month left in the 2021 spring turkey season. May 31 is when the season ends. Gobblers have been pressured and are now more wary and are familiar with the ways of hunters. Turkeys are smarter than a lot of hunters think.

These birds adapt to hunting pressure just like they would adapt their daily routines to deal with pressure from any predator. That’s how they survive. As a hunter, you have to recognize that the dumb/easy ones are already in the freezer. Late-season gobblers are more of a challenge to hunt. Here are a few tactics you can try:

» Go where the birds are: Forget your usual spots. You’re not going to find a big gobbler this time of year unless you look for him. That means scouting — a lot of scouting. When you find them, figure out how to get where they are. Over the years, I have found that it means bivouacking in the area before the sun comes up and waiting. Your particular situation may take some additional ingenuity — and of course, permission to be on private property.

» Hunt light: Don’t rely on your usual set ups. Leave your big blinds and most of your decoys at home. Adapt your tactics to be more flexible and ready to move quickly — running and gunning as I call it. You need to find traveling gobblers and set up along the paths they are using.