Windham: Want to know a little more about yucca?

The girls mentioned using yucca as food. The root of the yucca plant is something like a potato, although a bit tougher. It is a good source of carbohydrates and several vitamins.

A yucca root diced up and boiled in water will soften up and make a great filler for soups and stews. The pioneers learned this too and since yuccas seemed to be everywhere, they were utilized as a staple food source.

You can peel the root and cut it up like long French fries. I discard the parts that are the core (quite bitter) of the root. I boil these sections for a few minutes to soften them up, and then fry them in olive oil and salt to taste. I occasionally grill the prepared root sections with other veggies and they take on a nice charbroiled taste.

Yucca prepared by cutting and boiling reminds me of water chestnuts. They don’t have a lot of flavor on their own, but you can season them with salt and pepper or dip them in whatever sauce you like. It can create a very interesting side dish for your next cookout.

The flower petals of a yucca, maybe the most often noticed part of the plant, are edible. You pick the petals when they are in full bloom and “fluffy”. Drop the petals in boiling water for five minutes and then cut into strips. I like to fry this up with some diced tomatoes and onions and eat it like a salsa.