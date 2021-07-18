Windham: Want to know a little more about yucca?

We are just beyond the mass blooming stage, but a few yucca plants still have flowers on them. You only have to get up and out of the valley to find yucca in these parts. Yucca plants thrive in warmer climates, and can be found throughout the American West, southwest, Mexico, South America and the Caribbean. Yucca plants are related to cassavas (also called yuccas), which are also in the agave family and the plant from which we derive tapioca and tequila. Undoubtedly an important plant.
The yucca we have here is specifically know as yucca filamentosa. The roots, leaves and fruit of yucca plants were historically used by Native Americans and then the pioneers and settlers of the region. These plants are still utilized in many cultures in modern times.
Yuccas are unique plants that are finely tuned to their environment. They have thick, waxy skins to prevent loss of water through evaporation. The plants can store water in their roots and leaves. Dead leaves of yucca around the trunk of the plant protect it from the sun and heat. The leaves of a yucca funnel dew and rainfall water to the center of the plant and directly to the roots. The plant is said to be “fire adapted” because they survive wildfires and then grow vigorously after the fire is done.
I was recently talking with my new neighbors Jeff and Alissa Hankla. Their daughters Abbie, 12, and Emma, 10, were part of the conversation. I mentioned that I was working on an article about yucca, and before you know it, a summertime homework assignment was born. The girl’s parents liked the idea.
Neither Abbie or Emma knew a lot about yuccas, but they took on the challenge. Their research taught them quite a bit.
“I learned that you can make a lot of different medicines with yucca plants,” Emma said. “It can also be used as a soap.”
“Yes, and one of the medicines made from yuccas can help cure migraines, high cholesterol and some stomach disorders,” added Abbie.
“Yon can use the yucca as food, too. Different parts of the yucca can be used as a replacement for potatoes or onions,” Emma said.
“Yuccas also contain antioxidants and Vitamin C,” Abbie interjected. “You can eat parts of the plant, but the spines can be toxic. If you get poked by a spine some of those toxins can get into you and hurt.”
Obviously the girls did their homework!
As the girls pointed out to me, Native Americans utilized yucca in many forms. Native American tribes found that the sharp-spined tips of the tough, fibrous leaves could be used to skewer meat and then form a loop with the leaf to hang meat for drying on racks in the sun. Pioneers adopted this technique for hanging meat while salt curing or in smoke houses.
Dried yucca leaves and trunk fibers can be pulverized into its individual fibers. These fibers have a very low ignition temperature so they can be used for starting fires via friction. These fibers can make starting a fire with a hand drill or bow drill a lot easier. I knew this and I carry some of these fibers to use as tender when I’m out camping.
The girls mentioned using yucca as food. The root of the yucca plant is something like a potato, although a bit tougher. It is a good source of carbohydrates and several vitamins.
A yucca root diced up and boiled in water will soften up and make a great filler for soups and stews. The pioneers learned this too and since yuccas seemed to be everywhere, they were utilized as a staple food source.
You can peel the root and cut it up like long French fries. I discard the parts that are the core (quite bitter) of the root. I boil these sections for a few minutes to soften them up, and then fry them in olive oil and salt to taste. I occasionally grill the prepared root sections with other veggies and they take on a nice charbroiled taste.
Yucca prepared by cutting and boiling reminds me of water chestnuts. They don’t have a lot of flavor on their own, but you can season them with salt and pepper or dip them in whatever sauce you like. It can create a very interesting side dish for your next cookout.
The flower petals of a yucca, maybe the most often noticed part of the plant, are edible. You pick the petals when they are in full bloom and “fluffy”. Drop the petals in boiling water for five minutes and then cut into strips. I like to fry this up with some diced tomatoes and onions and eat it like a salsa.
So there — a bit of biology and a history lesson. Thanks to Abbie and Emma for doing the research on yuccas. I’m guessing you won’t look at a yucca plant the same way now.
Fish kill
Big Mac experienced a fish kill this week. Maybe 1,000 fish were killed in the western portion of the lake. The vast majority of the fish were white bass.
The cause is under investigation. No single source point or runoff to the lake has been identified. Water samples have not indicated any type of algae bloom.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has not issued any restrictions for the lake so fishing, swimming and boating are still considered safe.
The NGPC will release additional information as it becomes available.