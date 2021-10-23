Windham: What do they mean when they say 'The rut is on?'

An excellent question for this time of the year. From a biology standpoint, the rut is a roughly three-month period in the life of a buck when they are getting ready to breed. The motive is survival. All animals must mate at the right time for the species to survive. For deer, there is a period of about two weeks in the fall where things just go crazy. The desire to breed will often make a buck lose all its other normal “survival” instincts. For many hunters, it is the best time to see that monster they have dreamed about.

One negative aspect of the rut is that bucks are on the move. They may be chasing a doe or they may be pushed around by harvest operations. They can pop out on a road at any time and that makes driving a bit more hazardous. In a study done by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, more crashes occur in November than any other time of the year. The times coincided with the peak of the Michigan whitetail rut. Those statistics parallel data all over the whitetail range in North America; it is the same for Nebraska. About 200 people are killed every year in deer-vehicle accidents.

Even for those who don’t hunt, or even venture out of city limits, deer doing odd things can impact their way of life. You may see deer running through yards, down the street, jumping fences or crashing through store windows.