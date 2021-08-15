Windham: What happened to the rest of Remington Arms?

Remington also had lawsuits against it from customers who were injured by their Model 700 rifle. The main claim was that the safeties were faulty and the rifle would fire without warning. Injuries and deaths were linked to this claim. So, while all the lawsuits churned along, Remington went bankrupt twice.

The story of that bankruptcy has many twists and turns. Cerberus Capital Management bought Remington Arms. Cerberus Capital Management, having no knowledge of how to run a firearms manufacturing company, mismanaged the company and saddled it with high-risk loans. The “bottom line” was all that mattered to management and Remington’s quality began a downward spiral. Customer and gun writers across the country noticed this and began asking questions. Those questions were generally ignored.

Those who are familiar with Remington products noticed the “cheapening” of many rifle, shotgun and pistol models. There is the saga of the re-design and marketing of what was the Model 1100 shotgun, the production of the less expensive to manufacture Model 870 Express and the total disaster of the re-introduction of the Model 51 semi-auto pistol. Ultimately Remington Arms was never able to get out from the debt that Cerberus had borrowed against it. The company went bankrupt again in 2020 before the courts ordered it to be split up and sold.