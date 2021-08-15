Windham: What happened to the rest of Remington Arms?

I wrote about the comeback of Remington ammunition last week. Almost as soon as that column hit the street last Sunday I began to get calls, texts and emails asking what happened to the rest of Remington. Here is the story as I know it now — bare with me, this get a bit convoluted.
An investment company called The Roundhill Group LLC purchased the Remington firearms factories last fall for $13 million. The deal included Remington’s main factory in Ilion, New York, and its handgun barrel factory in Lenoir City, Tennessee. The sale included all the firearms side of the business except Marlin. Ruger bought the Marlin brand and patents, primarily because they wanted the rights to the Model 336 lever action. The firearms side of Remington is now officially known as RemArms.
Back in May of this year, there were reports that Remington was gearing up to reopen its Ilion plant. RemArms hired back 230 workers, with plans for starting production with the Model 870 shotgun line. Around that same time, Adam Ballard, director of product management at RemArms and a 17-year veteran of the firearms industry, did an interview with Field & Stream.
“We are actively pursuing an aggressive timeline to get production started and intend to have our core legacy products, the Model 870 shotgun and Model 700 rifle on the shelf well ahead of hunting season,” Ballard told Field & Stream. “Our goal is to be true to our brand and produce first-rate products for our consumers. While we might not be as big as ‘Big Green’ once was, we believe a significant number of our brand loyalists will be very pleased with our new approach to quality and have no doubt we will continue to be considered a major force.”
Well, our hunting seasons are about one month away and I’m not seeing any Remington products showing up at the places I shop for my hunting gear. As I said in my article last week, “talk is cheap.” I’ll reserve further comment until the hunting seasons really get underway.
Joel Hodgdon — recognize that name? He is the new marketing director for Remington Ammunition and he knows that ultimately, most consumers will still link RemArms and Remington Ammunition, even though they are now two separate companies. Hodgdon is a lifelong hunter and a member of the Hodgdon Powder Company family. He’s been tied to the hunting and shooting industry since he was a kid.
“We need to be careful how we tell the story because the average consumer is always going to connect Remington ammo and firearms together,” Hodgdon said. “The RemArms folks are going to be a good partner for us and they’re technically our licensee and there’s quality standards in place. So, we’re going to make sure that if they’re going to have our brand on their guns, it’s going to be quality.”
There are still lawsuits hanging over what is left of the original Remington Arms. Two weeks ago Remington proposed a $33 million settlement deal to a lawsuit brought by nine families of the victims of the Sandy Hook School shooting, in which a gunman used a Remington rifle to murder 28 students and teachers in 2012. Plaintiffs targeted the company’s marketing of the rifle as a combat weapon. The Bushmaster name has disappeared from the landscape.
Remington also had lawsuits against it from customers who were injured by their Model 700 rifle. The main claim was that the safeties were faulty and the rifle would fire without warning. Injuries and deaths were linked to this claim. So, while all the lawsuits churned along, Remington went bankrupt twice.
The story of that bankruptcy has many twists and turns. Cerberus Capital Management bought Remington Arms. Cerberus Capital Management, having no knowledge of how to run a firearms manufacturing company, mismanaged the company and saddled it with high-risk loans. The “bottom line” was all that mattered to management and Remington’s quality began a downward spiral. Customer and gun writers across the country noticed this and began asking questions. Those questions were generally ignored.
Those who are familiar with Remington products noticed the “cheapening” of many rifle, shotgun and pistol models. There is the saga of the re-design and marketing of what was the Model 1100 shotgun, the production of the less expensive to manufacture Model 870 Express and the total disaster of the re-introduction of the Model 51 semi-auto pistol. Ultimately Remington Arms was never able to get out from the debt that Cerberus had borrowed against it. The company went bankrupt again in 2020 before the courts ordered it to be split up and sold.
“The brand has been tarnished. Quality is one of our biggest priorities in rebuilding this iconic brand. We are evaluating our manufacturing processes and product specifications to ensure that the product functions flawlessly, meets accuracy expectations, with better fit and finish,” Ballard continued. “It’s most important to us to meet the high demand for our core legacy products, like the Model 870 and Model 700. After the 870 and 700, our next priorities are to bring back our revered model 1100 and the revolutionary V3 and VersaMax shotguns. We continue to evaluate the many other products and will make timely decisions on the direction to take as core products are up to top capacity. Other products will return to the market as we build up our capacity and supply base”
I hope RemArms makes a comeback. The Remington name, and RemArms owns the rights to the name, is the oldest name in U.S. firearms. I don’t want to see it fade into history.
Big Mac improvements
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will begin a $3.5 million boating access improvement project Aug. 16 at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area.
To accommodate construction, the Martin Bay Bayside Boat Ramp and Beach Area No. 3 will temporarily be closed to the public until early 2022. Boaters in that area will be able to access Lake McConaughy from the Martin Bay Low Water Boat Ramp, which will open to the public at the same time of the temporary closure. I’ll have more on this as work progresses.