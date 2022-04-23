Windham: What is the most fished for species in Nebraska?

With an official high temperature of 96 degrees Fahrenheit Friday, it seemed like summer was here. Of course Saturday was about 45 degrees cooler. These swings in temperatures and weather fronts moving through the region create a lot of challenges for anglers.

There is one species that will bite at almost any time and in any weather. It is also the most fished for species in Nebraska: bluegill. Almost every angler I know was introduced to fishing by going after bluegill.

Bluegills and young anglers are made for each other. It does not take any specialized gear to fish for bluegill, and with young anglers they don’t care if they are catching bluegill or barracuda — just as long as they are catching something.

Our interstate lakes are great places to find bluegills. Pick a lake and focus on areas with dense vegetation or a lot of submerged structure. Plants in the water are important in food chains of all bodies of water. Plants and large algae and provide spawning areas, food and a place to hide from predators.

Bluegills thrive in water that is deep and clean as well as having a neutral pH around 7. Vegetation grows well in similar conditions. Amazing how that works.

As spring waters warm in response to the increasing hours of daylight, sheltered areas exposed to sunlight are the first to show signs of plant growth.

Casting jigs or pitching a small minnow suspended below a slip bobber into areas with vegetative growth or structure will often produce a bluegill bite. Slip bobbers can help you set your bait just above where bluegill may be hiding. Once you find a bluegill, more are usually nearby.

Baits like a small piece of nightcrawler, wax worms or any small insects crawling along the shoreline make an ideal presentation. Live bait on a hook is great at this time of the year.

As waters warm, a bluegill’s appetite increases. Biologists have found that bigger bluegills tend to be at their highest metabolic rate and peak feeding when the water is around 86 degrees. Smaller fish seem to like water in the 77 to 79 degrees range.

To most anglers, size does matter. So where would you go to catch big bluegill? Well, there is good news and bad news. The bad news is that for most of this region, the best chance at a big bluegill will be in a private pond that doesn’t get a lot of fishing pressure. That means you have to know someone with such a body of water and get permission.

Do a little research with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s “2022 Fishing Forecast” charts. There are some good public areas to try for some bigger bluegills; you just may have to travel a bit. I’ve never known that to be a deterrent for most anglers.

For this column, big bluegills will be defined as those over 8 inches in length. The best public waters to catch a big bluegill are Fort Kearny No. 7, Walnut Creek, Ravenna, Yankee Hill, Wildwood and Box Butte. Closer to home, Hershey Lake can produce some bigger bluegills.

Light tackle is a must in bluegill fishing regardless of when you are fishing. Spinning reels on ultralight rods should be spooled with 2- to 6-pound test line. The clearer the water, the lighter your line should be. I really like my ultralight Tenkara style rods for bluegill fishing.

Tenkara is a very old and simplistic form of Japanese fishing. It uses a short, light pole, no reel and a line about the length of the pole. With a set up like this you can be very precise on where you put your bait and do it in tight quarters, if necessary.

Of course, when you catch a bluegill with this kind of a set up, it feels like you have a whale on the line. That is one of the reasons I enjoy fishing this way.

When the winds die down and our temperatures warm back up a bit, take kid bluegill fishing. I guarantee you and the young angler will have fun!

Mushroom time

Morel season in Nebraska will soon be here. A few days of consistent warm temperatures seem to make these tasty fungi pop out of the ground.

Outdoor lore says that the best place to look for morels is in wet low land timbered areas, particularly where big trees have fallen. Elms are one of the favorite downed trees to concentrate on.

Other bits of lore say that it is the sunlight getting to the ground from where trees have fallen and this stimulates underground mycelia, the main vegetative part of all fungi, to send up the morel body that we see at the surface. Yet another explanation on where to find morels says that you should look at the base of dead trees. Plants like mushrooms begin underground. To grow, morels need the nutrients they find at the base of trees.

When a tree dies, the morels sense their food source is gone. To perpetuate their species, they need to grow above ground to survive. These above ground mushrooms release spores. Millions of spores are dispersed with the slightest puff of wind and the next generation of morels begins.

The real truth is that horticulturist and biologist do not know a lot about morels. If we did, we’d be able to easily cultivate them and wouldn’t have to walk around in the woods looking for them. I did just see an ad for growing your own morels. I’ll have to check that out. Good luck to all the morel hunters out there.