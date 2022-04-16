Windham: What will the tick season be like this year?

I got a notice recently indicating that May will be Lyme Disease Awareness Month. That means it is that time of year again, and unfortunately, that means it is time to think about dealing with ticks again.

However, they may be some good news: Weather plays a big part in how bad a given year will be for ticks. Wet conditions during the spring are beneficial for ticks. A wet spring allows grasses to grow and provide mature ticks a nice perch from which to hitch a ride on humans and animals that come close enough to brush the vegetation. And we all know that we have had little rain and are actually in a drought condition.

The weather forecast for Nebraska for the remainder of this spring and summer seems to indicate a dry, drought year. Ticks may not be as big of a problem as we have had in previous years. Still, don’t let your guard down when it comes to ticks.

Lyme disease is a relatively recent medical malady. It was given its name in 1977 after being identified as a separate disease through observation of arthritis-like symptoms in a group of children in Lyme, Connecticut. Further study showed that it was carried by deer ticks. Lyme disease is caused by a bacterium transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected tick. Between 16,000 and 20,000 infections are diagnosed and documented in the in the United States each year.

The majority, about 96%, of the Lyme disease cases have been reported from 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin. Nebraska has several cases of Lyme disease diagnosed each year. Statistically it seems to be highly unlikely to contract Lyme disease in Nebraska, yet I personally now know four people in Nebraska that have contracted the illness. Could more people be affected? Yes!

One of the classic symptoms for Lyme disease is the bull’s eye rash at the location of the bite. This usually appears a few days after the tick has become firmly attached. The good news is that Lyme disease is rarely fatal. Most Lyme disease cases can be cured with antibiotics, particularly when the infection is diagnosed and treated early. Doxycycline, amoxicillin and cefuroxime are often the drugs of choice with early diagnosis of the illness. Later stages might require longer-term, intravenous antibiotics, such as ceftriaxone.

You can find more information about Lyme Disease at the Lyme Disease Foundation website, lyme.org.

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is another tick-borne disease that many people have heard of, and it is perhaps the most severe illness that can be contracted through ticks. It is carried by the American dog tick. Initial symptoms can include headaches and muscle pain. A dark rash is usually part of the early stages however. Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is sometime difficult to diagnose in its early stages, and without medical treatment can be fatal.

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever was first recognized as a separate illness 126 years ago (1896) in the Snake River Valley of Idaho. It was originally known as the black measles because of the blotchy dark rash it produced. In these early days it was often fatal.

Today only a small number of people, maybe 3% to 5%, who contract the disease, actually die. It can be effectively treated with antibiotics. However, a fatal case of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever actually occurred in Lincoln County a couple of years ago. A rancher in southeast Lincoln County died from Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever has been reported in almost every state.

To help avoid tick problems, cover up when you know you are going to be in tick country. The more skin you have covered, the less likely a tick will be able to attach to you. Keep in mind that covering up and using repellents can help protect you as well, but it does not mean you will never contract a tick-borne disease.

Speaking of repellents, a good insect repellent that says it repeals ticks, is also a very good idea. Repellents with DEET are good for keeping ticks off of you. Treating your clothing with permethrin can be effective. Permethrin can kill ticks on contact. Permethrin should only be applied to clothes, never applied to the skin.

I did learn one interesting fact while doing the research for this article. Ticks will not likely be able to transmit an infection to you unless they have been attached to you and feeding for a couple of days. Check yourself after you have been in the field. This can be your greatest defense and can be the best way to ward off either of these tick-borne illnesses.

If you do find a tick stuck to you, getting it off properly needs to be done quickly. Use fine-tipped tweezers and get a grip on the tick as close to your skin as possible. Grab the head of the tick, not the body. With slow and steady pressure, pull the tick straight out without twisting. When the tick has been removed, wash the bite area with warm water and a mild soap. Put a dab of a good anti-bacterial cream on it to help prevent any infection.

Ticks are part of the Nebraska experience. We just need to be ready to deal with them. Be prepared to be in the outdoors!

Dry conditions

Most people are aware of the wildfires we have had in the region recently. Due to drought conditions, many Nebraska state recreation areas and some wildlife management areas are temporarily banning campfires until further notice. The list of areas with temporary closures includes: Medicine Creek, Red Willow, Swanson, Enders, Sutherland, Buffalo Bill SRAs, Lake McConaughy, Lake Ogallala, Lake Minatare and Wildcat Hills State SRAs, Ash Hollow State Historical Park, Sherman SRA and Victoria Springs SRA.

Be careful out there!