Windham: When it comes to your muzzleloader ... get the plug out

I can tell that Nebraska’s muzzleloading season has begun. I always get last-minute questions when a new hunting season begins, but that’s what I’m here for! I’ve had a question tossed at me three times in the last few days asking about how to remove the breech plug in an in-line muzzleloading rifle.
In two of the cases, the rifle owner has lost the wrench supplied by the manufacturer. In the third instance, the individual bought a used rifle and found out the breech plug wrench didn’t come with the deal.
The most prominent in-line rifles out there on the market today are CVA, Traditions and Thompson Center models. All of these rifles use a breech plug with a hex-head style nut on the base of the plug. A 209 primer is placed into a well in the middle of the hex nut before the rifle can be fired. If you need to get your breech plug out to clean your rifle, here is a good tip.
I never did like the wrench that CVA supplied with a couple of the rifles I have. I thought they were flimsy and didn’t get a good grip on the nut. The way they were designed to work wasn’t the handiest — in my opinion — requiring me to only be able to get half of a turn on the nut before hitting the stock of the rifle with the bar they supplied, which was inserted into the wrench to turn it.
I pondered on this problem for a while and decided that a small socket and ratchet wrench would be better. I discovered that CVA and Traditions rifles have a 12 millimeter hex nut. One Thompson/Center rifle I checked had a 10 mm hex nut. It would be a simple matter to check out what you need for your particular rifle.
I feel that using a mechanics-grade socket and ratchet wrench will get you a better grip on the breech plug nut. That means you can remove and install the breech plug easier and do it with less of a chance of rolling the edges and damaging the hex nut.
Because the socket and ratchet wrench work closer to the breech, I can get almost 270 degrees of swing on the wrench or about a ¾ turn on the breech plug with every turn of the wrench, which makes for quicker removal or installation.
This conversion doesn’t cost very much either. I went to my local building supply store and bought an inexpensive ratchet wrench and the specific socket I needed. The total cost back then was about $7. Today it might be $10. I now have one for each rifle I use with this type of breech plug and keep a wrench/socket in my rifle cases so I always have it with me in the field.
Not having a breech plug wrench is a quick and easy fix, if you follow this suggestion. I hope this helps other hunters who may run into a similar problem. Good Luck with the remainder of your muzzleloading season.
Eagles
This is the time of year when eagles, and particularly bald eagles, start migrating through Nebraska. If you are into watching eagles, get your binoculars or camera ready. The fact that eagles are showing up more often means that more waterfowl are moving into the region. That would be a good thing!
Eagles follow their food source: ducks and geese. Eagles are also often found near open water. Open water means fish, and eagles love fish, too! Look for eagles sitting in large trees and snags along shorelines. These areas are used as hunting perches.
Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District has two designated eagle viewing facilities where you can watch eagles and other wildlife. There is no charge to visit the facilities.
The facilities are scheduled to open Dec. 29. Go to cnppid.com to get all the details. Spotting scopes are provided and CNPPID personnel are available to answer questions.
The eagle-viewing facility below Kingsley Dam at Lake McConaughy is a warm and comfortable way to see eagles. The building is located on the shore of Lake Ogallala just below the dam and provides a great view of eagles as they catch fish from the lake, sit on the ice and in nearby trees.
At the Johnson Number 2 Hydro near Lexington, bleachers are set up in front of large windows inside the power plant which look out over a canal. Eagles can often be seen swooping down to grab fish and then flying up into the trees along the canal to feed and rest.