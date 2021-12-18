Windham: When it comes to your muzzleloader ... get the plug out

I can tell that Nebraska’s muzzleloading season has begun. I always get last-minute questions when a new hunting season begins, but that’s what I’m here for! I’ve had a question tossed at me three times in the last few days asking about how to remove the breech plug in an in-line muzzleloading rifle.

In two of the cases, the rifle owner has lost the wrench supplied by the manufacturer. In the third instance, the individual bought a used rifle and found out the breech plug wrench didn’t come with the deal.

The most prominent in-line rifles out there on the market today are CVA, Traditions and Thompson Center models. All of these rifles use a breech plug with a hex-head style nut on the base of the plug. A 209 primer is placed into a well in the middle of the hex nut before the rifle can be fired. If you need to get your breech plug out to clean your rifle, here is a good tip.