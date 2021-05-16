Windham: Where have all the walleye gone?

During the daylight hours, I switch to a Lindy rig and offer walleye worms or leeches. I really prefer to drift when fishing like this. I also study my sonar constantly to see if I can pinpoint where the fish are staging. Once I find an area that is holding walleye, I set up multiple drifts over that spot to cover the area thoroughly. A lot of good walleye can be caught in this fashion.

A variation of this technique is to use your trolling motor to stay quiet and troll just fast enough to get action out of a small spinner bait. Chrome and gold are good colors, but I’ve caught a lot of walleye on this kind of slow troll with Yakima Bait Company chartreuse Roostertails. I’ve also had success with Big Eye Spinner Baits, the classic Beetle Spin, Mepps and Lehr Jensen lures.

Another tactic I employ is that of a slip bobber rigged with live bait. On real windy days, when the chop is pounding your boat and maneuvering the boat is tough, anchor off and let your slip bobber do the work for you. Every time a wave lifts your bobber it is creating a jigging action with your bait. It is often a random jigging action that can really attracts walleye.