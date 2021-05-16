Windham: Where have all the walleye gone?

If you are a walleye angler, you may be seeing things changing out on the water. About this time of year, the walleye bite begins trailing off in most bodies of water where you have been fishing. Why? Where do the walleye go after the spawn is over?
Well, like they say in business and real estate, “Location, location, location.” Walleye are moving towards deeper water now. No matter what body of water you fish, walleye are moving out of the shallows and toward deeper structure such as channels, deep rocky or riprap points and underwater vegetation lines. It is now time to think, “Presentation, presentation, presentation.”
Walleye tend to stay deep during the days, but will move back into the shallows to feed at night. Shallow water is most often the warmest and that is where the baitfish hang out. Predator fish always follow the baitfish. A classic example of this is at the Lake Maloney outlet. A deeper channel runs out of the lake and into the canal. Shallower water is on both sides of the channel. Walleye can be caught here, deep or shallow, if you know when and where to fish.
It may be time to switch your tactics from jigging to other techniques. When this change occurs, one of my favorite tactics is to slow troll and long line crankbaits over shallow flats at dawn and dusk. As soon as I pick up a walleye, I mark that spot and troll or drift back over it to see if there are more fish — often there will be.
During the daylight hours, I switch to a Lindy rig and offer walleye worms or leeches. I really prefer to drift when fishing like this. I also study my sonar constantly to see if I can pinpoint where the fish are staging. Once I find an area that is holding walleye, I set up multiple drifts over that spot to cover the area thoroughly. A lot of good walleye can be caught in this fashion.
A variation of this technique is to use your trolling motor to stay quiet and troll just fast enough to get action out of a small spinner bait. Chrome and gold are good colors, but I’ve caught a lot of walleye on this kind of slow troll with Yakima Bait Company chartreuse Roostertails. I’ve also had success with Big Eye Spinner Baits, the classic Beetle Spin, Mepps and Lehr Jensen lures.
Another tactic I employ is that of a slip bobber rigged with live bait. On real windy days, when the chop is pounding your boat and maneuvering the boat is tough, anchor off and let your slip bobber do the work for you. Every time a wave lifts your bobber it is creating a jigging action with your bait. It is often a random jigging action that can really attracts walleye.
Your sonar should have told you the depth that the walleye were staging (if you had been paying attention). Set your line stop a foot or two above that. For example, if you see fish at 15 feet, set your slip bobber stop at 13 or 14 feet. This puts your bait right on top of the walleye where they see it easily. Walleye, like many other species of fish are designed to look up better than looking down. By putting the bait right above them, and having the wave action on the surface jig your bait up and down, you can often entice a fish to strike. I’ve had success with this technique at Lake Maloney, Sutherland Reservoir, Lake McConaughy and Elwood Reservoir.
Experimentation is the key to catching late spring and early summer walleye.
Turkey facts
It is no secret, Nebraska’s turkey populations have increased in all areas of state. The statistics say the increase ranges from a 500% rise in the southwest and central portions of the state to a 400% increase in the Sandhills, 300% in southeast Nebraska, 200% in the northeast portion of the state and in the panhandle region. There is no other time in recorded history that has been better for hunting turkeys.
Nebraska is said to be home to three of the five recognized species of wild turkey. We have the Merriam’s in the western Pine Ridge and along the Niobrara, the Rio Grande in the southern sections and the Eastern in the east and central regions of the state. Arguably, the various turkey subspecies have crossbred with other subspecies and Nebraska may not have pure strains of any subspecies. Regardless, there are lots of birds out there to hunt.
Nebraska’s archery and shotgun seasons run through May 31, so you still have time to still get a turkey.
Regional fishing
In between thunderstorms water temperatures are gradually decreasing and that is slowing down the fishing activity in our part of the state.
Lake Ogallala and the Nebraska Public Power District canal are producing some good trout action. Worms, salmon eggs, Power Bait and Kastmaster lures have been working well. I really like using Kastmasters in the North Platte River below Lake Ogallala. There are several rock weirs across the river in the first mile or so of the river. These weirs create “pools” where the trout hold up and can be great places to fish.
Sutherland Reservoir anglers are finding walleye, wiper and catfish. Walleye are best caught by drifting/trolling. Lindy rigs with live bait are doing well as are deep diving crankbaits. A lot of the wipers being caught are being taken on the same tackle. Catfish are most active in the cooling pond and are being taken on cut bait and prepared blood baits.
The Tri-County Canal also has a good walleye bite going. Below check and in the eddy currents around gauging stations are good places to try. Good luck.