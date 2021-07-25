Windham: Where’s a good place to go wiper fishing?

I had this question left on my voicemail recently. I heard my phone beep at me when I got down out of the hills and back into cell coverage.
“Tell me about wiper fishing and where are the good places to go fishing for them,” the caller asked. It was a good question and a good topic for a column.
We are quite fortunate because we have some excellent spots to go wiper fishing in the region. Elwood Reservoir, Red Willow Reservoir and Swanson Reservoir immediately comes to mind. Lake McConaughy and Harlan County Reservoir are also decent spots to go if you are specifically targeting wipers. Even Lake Maloney has a population of wipers, but they are smaller, mostly in the 8- to 10-inch range. Yet, even at that size, they can put up a good fight.
Wipers are a hybrid cross between a white bass and a striped bass. To me, they are one of the most aggressive and hardest-fighting fish you can hook in Nebraska. Wipers adapt well to reservoir environments and have been stocked in at least 30 states. If the reservoir has a good baitfish population, like gizzard shad, these fish do well. Wipers usually don’t do well in smaller bodies of water or impoundments with shallow water and lots of vegetation.
Wipers are schooling fish, so where you catch one, others are normally close by. One tip for finding wipers, especially this time of the year, is to use your sonar and look deep. They are generally big fish, so you’ll see them. Deep jigging or getting a crankbait down to their level is a good plan. Wipers tend to move shallow at dawn and dusk, so surface lures that make a lot of “flash and splash” are good choices at those times of the day. Cast toward rocky shorelines at dawn and dusk and work the lure back to you. Trolling along rocky shorelines or points is a good technique, too.
Most anglers find wipers by watching the birds, specifically gulls. Birds diving into the water usually indicates that baitfish are near the surface. Often wipers are just below the baitfish and actively feeding. If you can get to that spot and toss a shiny or flashy lure into the boiling water, you will catch wiper. They are voracious feeders and a scenario like this is a true feeding frenzy.
Another spot I thought of while writing this column is Medicine Creek Reservoir. The wipers at Medicine Creek are not as big as those in other lakes I’ve mentioned, but they can provide some exciting fishing action. Deep trolling and drifting are good techniques during the day.
On the other end of the state, Branched Oak Lake near Lincoln has a good wiper population. Surveys done by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission fisheries biologists indicate a good population of wipers in the lake that are up in the 20-inch range. Wipers hit hard and run strong. There is no doubt if you have a wiper on the line. If you can find where the wipers are schooling, a good bait to use now and into the fall is mussels. It is one of my favorites.
Regardless of where you fish for wipers, there are some proven techniques that will help you catch fish. Drifting big minnows on a Lindy rig during the day and switching to big spinnerbaits during the dawn and dusk hours is my basic protocol.
Now, if you really want a challenge, try fishing for wipers with a fly rod. Kert McKeone is a local businessman and the first person I ever knew that specifically went after wipers with a fly rod. Tie into an 8- to 10-pound wiper with a six weight rod and hang on! It is guaranteed to be a heck of a battle.
The current state record for wiper in Nebraska is 21-pound, 9-ounce fish taken from Lake McConaughy last June. Big Mac is known for consistently producing some nice wipers, but as with any body of water, a state record is rare. I actually think the next state record wiper will come from Swanson Reservoir.
Dove season
It’s not too early to think about dove season, which opens Sept. 1. Doves are the most numerous game birds on the North American continent. Depending on whose population estimate you read, there are somewhere between 400 and 500 million doves. Less than five percent of the doves are estimated to be taken during the hunting seasons.
Nebraska hunters have an opportunity to harvest three different species of doves: the mourning dove, the Eurasian collared dove and the white-winged dove. I have taken all three species on my opening day hunt several times, but in the last couple of years, the Eurasian collared dove has been the most prevalent species where I’ve hunted.
Get your shotgun out and shoot a few practice rounds of trap, skeet or sporting clays. It is time to tune up your shooting eye. The season is just a little over a month away.
Kayak race
I mentioned this activity a while back, but the Calamus Kayak Adventure Race, originally scheduled for July 29, has been postponed until further notice. The cause of the postponement is a newly issued a health alert for a harmful algal bloom that was issued at Calamus State Recreation Area last Friday.
Calamus Superintendent Logan Epp said he hopes to reschedule the event but that will depend on the future testing and findings concerning the harmful algal bloom, also known as blue-green algae. Lakes are tested weekly by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
The race was to be a competition in four divisions: kids, adults, open class and 2-person.
Enjoy your time outdoors and stay safe!