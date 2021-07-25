Windham: Where’s a good place to go wiper fishing?

I had this question left on my voicemail recently. I heard my phone beep at me when I got down out of the hills and back into cell coverage.

“Tell me about wiper fishing and where are the good places to go fishing for them,” the caller asked. It was a good question and a good topic for a column.

We are quite fortunate because we have some excellent spots to go wiper fishing in the region. Elwood Reservoir, Red Willow Reservoir and Swanson Reservoir immediately comes to mind. Lake McConaughy and Harlan County Reservoir are also decent spots to go if you are specifically targeting wipers. Even Lake Maloney has a population of wipers, but they are smaller, mostly in the 8- to 10-inch range. Yet, even at that size, they can put up a good fight.

Wipers are a hybrid cross between a white bass and a striped bass. To me, they are one of the most aggressive and hardest-fighting fish you can hook in Nebraska. Wipers adapt well to reservoir environments and have been stocked in at least 30 states. If the reservoir has a good baitfish population, like gizzard shad, these fish do well. Wipers usually don’t do well in smaller bodies of water or impoundments with shallow water and lots of vegetation.