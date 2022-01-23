Windham: Wrapping up Nebraska’s deer seasons

Another SHOT Show unveiling: Winchester introduced its new Super Pheasant Diamond Grade shotshell ammunition. Super Pheasant Diamond Grade brings 8% antimony, copper-plated shot to the upland field in a 5-shot configuration. In simple English, it hits harder. Initial offerings include 2¾ inch for 12- and 20-gauge as well as a 3-inch 12-gauge load. A key differentiator in this shotshell is the Diamond Grade Shot. The 8% antimony hardening alloy is four times more antimony than standard target loads, resulting in the hardest copper-plated shot available to target shooters. The shot is also precision sorted, meaning only the roundest shot is used. This results in better flight characteristics, tighter patterns and more downrange energy whether shooting clay targets or upland game.

I was talking with a local outdoorsman and shooter friend of mine a couple of days ago and we were discussing many of the SHOT show offerings. When we got to the topic of ammo, he had an interesting observation, “You know, I’m tired of watching YouTube videos of ammo company CEOs telling me that they are running their factories 24-hours a day, making billions of rounds of ammunition and shipping it out as fast as they can get it on the truck. Yet, we are not seeing it get to the shelf of local sporting good stores. Where is all the ammo going? And when it comes to the new Winchester Diamond Grade stuff you just mentioned, there are only two problems ... we can’t get the ammo and we don’t have any pheasants!” The man says it like it is.