Windham: Young local hunter reaches a milestone

I recently had a chance to meet a young lady that has a hunting spirit. Her name is Eliza Kester. She just turned 7 years old and she attends McDaid Elementary. She has been hunting with her dad since she was three and actually began hunting herself at age five. Her dad, Adam, is a biologist with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Eliza’s milestone was that she tagged her first turkey before our recent spring season ended. She was able to get a couple shots last year when she hunted with her dad, but wasn’t able to connect then. I asked Eliza why she wanted to hunt turkeys.

“I really wanted to shoot a turkey so I could be like my dad,” was her immediate answer. You’re raising her right, Adam.

Adam and Eliza scouted for turkeys after school and on weekends leading up to the hunt. They found a good spot and set up their ground blind. From where they set up they could see turkeys going to roost.

For her last hunt, Eliza and her Dad sat in a blind for maybe an hour. They passed the time by drinking hot chocolate watching nature and napping.

Eliza used a shotgun passed down from her great-grandmother, who I’m told had been quite a hunter during her life. It was an old Mossberg bolt action .410. I have no idea how old the shotgun is, but I bet it could tell some great stories if it could talk.

“My gun was heavy,” Eliza told me. “I had to let it sit in the window opening in the blind to be able to aim it. I really wanted to use my great-grandmother’s shotgun!”

I listened to a couple stories about their previous hunts. Last year a tom came in and saw their decoy. The tom walked straight up to the decoy and attacked it. Eliza didn’t get a shot, but it was fun to watch. Next, the pair watched five hens walk by the blind and then three young toms showed up and walked right into the decoys they had set out. The decoys were only 10 yards away, but Eliza could not get a clear shot.

On another hunt, Adam was calling and a tom was coming in. Just about the time that Eliza was getting ready to shoot, a coyote appeared and chased the tom off.

“That tom actually flew right over our blind,” Adam told me.

“Yeah, we went hunting five times last year. I got two shots, but I missed,” Eliza said.

On the morning of Eliza’s successful hunt, the pair was in their blind before sunrise. They could hear the hens talking amongst themselves and heard them fly down off the roost. They watched the turkeys, but no toms were with them.

It took a while, but several toms appeared and came over a small hill straight out in front of their blind. Eliza made a few strokes on her box call. The toms heard her and turned toward the sound. A gobbler puffed up and spotted the decoy that Eliza and Adam had near the blind and began to move that way.

“I was getting excited then,” Eliza added.

There was a quick re-shuffle inside the blind. Eliza’s chair wasn’t tall enough for her to be able to aim. The seating arrangement was figured out and Eliza got her shotgun settled in the window of the blind. She aimed, got the safety off and waited for her shot. The gobbler took the hit and spun around. It was on the ground flapping.

“Dad ran out of the blind and tackled the turkey,” Eliza added with a laugh.

The hunt was done and Eliza had her first Nebraska gobbler. The tom weighed 24 pounds, had 1¼-inch spurs and a 9¼-inch beard. Not only was it her first gobbler, but it was a trophy bird, too.

“I want to hunt turkeys again,” Eliza said as she finished the story of her hunt. “I want to hunt deer and maybe antelope, too.”

Congratulations, Eliza. I hope you have nay more successful hunts — and I bet you’ll get to hunt deer and antelope someday.

Scout event

“3-2-1 Blast Off” will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Cody Park Pavilion. This is an introduction to Scouting, particularly Cub Scouting. It is open to kids Kindergarten to fifth Grade.

This is a recruitment event for North Platte’s Pack 293. There will be some fun activities for those who attend. There will be Scout leaders on hand to answer questions. See what scouting is all about. For more information, call 308-539-4058.

Safety recall

Ruger has determined that a potential safety issue may exist with their SR22 pistols. If the left and right frame inserts of Ruger SR22 pistols are not properly secured together, the firing pin blocker lifter and hammer block can move independently of each other, possibly rendering them ineffective.

If this situation occurs, the pistol will intermittently exhibit a “slack” single-action trigger and has the potential to discharge if decocked over a live round. A “slack” single-action trigger is defined as a trigger pull that does not encounter resistance and the hammer does not fall. The magazine must be inserted, the slide forward and the manual safety disengaged.

Although only a very small number of pistols appear to be affected, Ruger is committed to safety and would like to examine all SR22 pistols that have ever exhibited a slack single-action trigger or discharged upon decocking. If you experienced either condition, please immediately stop using your SR22 and return it to Ruger for this Safety Retrofit.

If you have not experienced either condition, your pistol is not subject to this safety bulletin. All SR22 pistols with serial number 369-40078 or lower (including those with a “SS” serial number prefix) is the primary focus of this safety bulletin. Go to ruger.com for more information. Click on the safety recall notice at the top of the page.