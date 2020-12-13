Yost: 2020 tested Nebraskans’ resolve; they passed with flying colors

The Nebraska Community Foundation network may have been built decades ago in calmer times, but it proved indispensable in a climate few could have predicted. Local cooperation and unrestricted endowments made it possible for communities across the state to extend aid to institutions in need as the pandemic settled in Nebraska. The flexibility of their unrestricted endowments — built through years of grassroots connection — allowed affiliated funds to use their payouts to bridge the learning gap, connect families to loved ones in nursing facilities and boost other local organizations who feed and shelter those most affected.

The impacts of the pandemic aren’t over. Far from it. Access to quality child care, health care, and long-term care facilities were already challenges for our Greater Nebraska communities and 2020 has exacerbated the complexities they present. Though we are far from solving the issues, this year and rural residents across our state are proving that everything we need is right where we are — the assets, the ingenuity, the relationships, the resolve. Visit nebraskahometown.org to learn how other Greater Nebraska communities are stepping up to the challenges 2020 presents and consider supporting your hometown affiliated fund in their work to build stronger communities and a greater Nebraska.