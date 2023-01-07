Editorial: Here’s to leaders who we see doing the best they can

Governing ourselves is tough.

That’s beyond obvious when one looks at Congress or our Legislature, not to mention the more contentious proposals that face city councils, county, village and school boards and so on.

But at those most local levels of government, even apparently routine matters sometimes can prove difficult for all involved to figure out.

Take what happened at the North Platte City Council meeting last week.

A local couple wants to build a small RV park where they also would live. They’d use half of their eight RV pads themselves and rent out the rest.

Their necessary conditional use permit sailed through the Planning Commission. No one opposed it at public hearings before that panel or the council.

But when it came time to approve the permit, the couple and council members alike wound up in a discussion that took most of the nearly hourlong meeting.

From listening to it all, it wasn’t a debate so much as unanimous confusion.

The couple’s request was an early test of North Platte’s RV park ordinance, which the council passed last June 7 as part of a larger rewrite of residential zoning regulations.

What does that ordinance say?

That’s what proved difficult to find — but not because it wasn’t available.

As noted in Wednesday’s Telegraph, the approved version of the RV ordinance was in the agenda book for the June 7 meeting in which the council approved it. Like every meeting’s agenda book, it’s still available at ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.

But the ordinance hasn’t yet been incorporated into the city’s online Code of Ordinances — itself available by clicking “American Legal Publishing Corporation” at ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/ordinances.

To save money, city officials said, they don’t submit approved ordinances to be melded into that online code more than about once a year.

In any case, the couple said Tuesday that they weren’t able to read the ordinance and its requirements until after the Planning Commission meeting.

That’s where the confusion really began. It appeared to them — and, it seems, to most or all of the council — that the ordinance’s “ands,” “ors” and commas and even its format indicated they’d have to provide a whole lot of amenities they can’t afford.

So they asked a council member to introduce a lengthy set of amendments to their permit.

Thirty to 40 minutes later, the same council member moved to table the permit for another meeting so everything could be sorted out.

We’re not going to go over what came in between, except to note Planning Administrator Judy Clark’s statement toward the end that much of the ordinance defines what's needed if someone wants to include this or that — but doesn't mandate “all of the above.”

That seemed to calm the waters. But a lot of voices got raised in between.

Again: Governing ourselves is tough.

Let’s face it: In small-town local government, very little separates our elected officials from the “ordinary” citizens they serve.

There aren’t many “professionals” involved — and even those who are there are just as prone to oversights and omissions as the rest of us.

We know our own lines of work, but most of us don’t read legal documents all the time. It can get better with a lot of practice. But it’s not easy by any means.

Why are such documents so complex, you ask? Because their authors try to anticipate every situation or snag that might come up.

The issue Tuesday, it seems to us, amounts to a snag that wasn’t anticipated. No more than that.

Perhaps links to enacted ordinances not yet included in online city code could be offered on the city website until they’re added later. It might have been confusing anyway, though.

Our main point is that what we saw at the City Council Tuesday night is what we see most of the time in watching our locally elected boards:

We saw our neighbors, elected or otherwise, all doing the best they can to do that which we value the most in our state and nation: govern ourselves.

We see that even in those most weighty matters that you read about in The Telegraph and that have come up in North Platte these last few years.

That’s to be admired.

We think it’s worth it to cut everyone involved a little slack. Most of the time, anyway.