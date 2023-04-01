It shouldn’t be necessary to take water out of the South Platte River with a $500 million-plus canal to ensure that Nebraska’s fair share crosses the Colorado line somewhere.

We said that on Feb. 13, 2022, after state leaders dusted off the 1923 South Platte River Compact and the right it preserves for Nebraska to revive and finish the 1894 Perkins County Canal starting in Sedgwick County, Colorado.

Our state senators, who approved initial planning funds last year, almost certainly will be asked in their coming budget debates to set aside the needed hundreds of millions of dollars while revenue surpluses remain high.

We’d rather see that money used for other needs. So would most Nebraskans.

But water, to put it bluntly, is liquid gold to our state. It’s also liquid gold to Colorado, which has been driven by its constant Denver and Front Range population growth to snatch every ounce of South Platte water it’s allowed to.

Only by building the Perkins canal — simply to keep the water we have — will Colorado be obligated to not gulp the South Platte to death.

One big question has loomed since last year: Is it already too late?

That is, has Colorado already tapped so much water from the Rockies to about Brush that there won’t be enough at Ovid (where the canal must start) that building the canal would be futile?

A recently completed feasibility study makes a reasonable case that it isn’t too late — but soon might be.

Because that study by California’s Zanjero planning firm included maps of one possible route (emphasis on the word “possible”), some of our Keith County neighbors are assuming the state already knows where the canal is going to go and who’s going to have to give up all or parts of their farms.

Not so, say Nebraska Department of Natural Resources leaders and North Platte’s Kent Miller, who has spent his 50-year Twin Platte Natural Resources District career warning that Nebraska had better use its compact rights before it runs out South Platte water.

They rightly pointed out in a Telegraph story last Tuesday that Nebraska first needed to answer the “Is it already too late?” question.

So Zanjero dusted off a 1982 study by federal officials for the Twin Platte NRD that envisioned running the canal through southern Keith County. (So did a 1921 plan that prompted the compact to begin with.)

We’ll let the experts argue over the study’s assumptions. But we’re impressed by one observation by DNR leaders:

Zanjero assumed that at the point where Colorado’s absolute right to South Platte water ends — the Washington-Logan county line between Brush and Sterling — the river would have no water at all in October in average or drought years. (The compact lets Nebraska divert 500 cubic feet per second at Ovid from Oct. 15 to April 1.)

Even in today’s drought, U.S. National Weather Service data showed the South Platte flowing Friday at about 370 cfs near the Washington-Logan line and 170 cfs at Julesburg, below the Perkins canal’s mandatory starting point. DNR leaders said it’s been as high as 300 cfs there recently.

Depending on annual moisture, Zanjero found, the canal should receive an average of 100 to 400 cfs during the non-irrigation season. In an above-average year, diversions at times could near 500 cfs.

Where is that water coming from?

Mostly from the Ogallala Aquifer below the river, Miller says. And that groundwater source is replenished from water percolating down from upstream South Platte users — even from where Colorado has unlimited rights — and flowing back into the river where Nebraska would be allowed to access it.

The system of South Platte water rights, and the 1923 compact itself, depends on that “return flow” principle: No matter what Coloradoans do with South Platte water upstream, that water returns before it enters Nebraska.

So it’s not too late. As long as Nebraska acts decisively now.

For Colorado water officials have proposals before them to take South Platte water from below the compact’s dividing line and pipe it all the way back to the ever-thirstier Front Range.

The Perkins canal and its storage reservoirs will have to go somewhere. It won’t be good news for those in its path.

We assume they’d agree, though, that a mostly or permanently dry South Platte in Nebraska would be worse.