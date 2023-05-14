Ella Ochoa, like generations of Latinos before her, came to western Nebraska nearly a half-century ago after working farm fields up and down the Plains.

The former North Platte resident, who died from cancer May 5 in Omaha at age 77, became known statewide for her service to fellow migrant workers, minorities and low-income Nebraskans.

Ochoa, born in Texas, lost her mother at age 11 and her father at 19. As she improved her life through education, she resolved to help other migrant workers.

“Someone believed in me and opened doors,” Ochoa said. “That’s what I want to do for others who are wanting an education and life outside the migrant lifestyle.”

She co-founded the Nebraska Association of Farmworkers in North Platte in 1979. It later expanded to Omaha, serving Latinos there past the turn of the millennium.

Ochoa was part of a vibrant group of regional Latino leaders that included The Telegraph’s late sports editor John Martinez and Scottsbluff’s Cecilia Olivarez Huerta, who became executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Mexican-Americans.

Migrant farmworkers first came to the western Plains over a century ago. Their successors and descendants continue to enrich our region. Ella Ochoa’s life was well-lived helping them find their way.