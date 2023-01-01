Editorial: Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders

Time goes by, as today’s start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes.

Because of that, it’s not surprising that “some things that should not have been forgotten were lost” (to quote the first “Lord of the Rings” movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.

It’s our purpose, with Nebraska’s unique one-house, officially nonpartisan Legislature convening Wednesday, to note one or two of them.

Senators are expected to consider abolishing a rule that does not date to the first Unicameral session of 1937: secret ballots in electing the speaker and committee chairs.

It can’t claim the lengthy history of other critical rules adopted that initial year, like requiring public hearings on all bills, limiting bills to one subject or keeping lobbyists outside the chamber.

An apparent majority of lawmakers, including all five western Nebraska senators, have pledged to overturn this rule established only in 1973.

Few may know how Unicameral leaders were chosen in the first 35 years of the one-house body that Nebraska voters resoundingly approved in 1934 after campaigning led by U.S. Sen. George W. Norris of McCook.

The speaker always has been chosen by the entire membership. But committee chairs before 1973 were picked by the Committee on Committees, which fills out the Legislature’s standing committees.

Why choose them by secret ballot today, some ask, if the Legislature touts its openness about most everything?

The reason reflects on the oldest Unicameral rule, baked directly into its founding 1934 constitutional amendment: nonpartisanship.

Secret ballots for leadership posts, their backers say, gives senators more freedom to give interested, talented senators of any party — or no party at all — a fair chance at a leadership post.

Rubbish, others retort. Don’t pretend the parties don’t twist their senators’ arms to vote alike on taxes, abortion, gun rights and such.

Fair enough. We’ve seen the partisan patterns, too.

But neither have they often been visible in votes on the large group of bills that are not about hot-button issues — like, say, making a law work better, promoting agriculture or tourism, building roads or granting state help to economic projects like Sustainable Beef LLC and the Hershey rail park.

It’s nuts-and-bolts bills like those, you see, that most concerned Norris from serving for decades in a two-house, partisan Congress and watching Nebraska’s legislative equivalent.

“There is no reason why the politics of a legislature should conform to the politics of Congress or the national administration in Washington,” he wrote in his posthumous autobiography, “Fighting Liberal.” “The issues usually are entirely different.”

Norris, who made his name fighting party leaders’ iron grip on Capitol Hill agendas, wanted to keep practical but needed bills in Nebraska from being held hostage by partisan whims.

He also hated two-house bodies’ necessary use of conference committees. They meet behind closed doors to reconcile each house’s version of a passed bill — and can use that secrecy to defeat popular things that don’t suit individual lawmakers or their parties.

Norris cited a bill in the old two-house Legislature to let cities that owned their electric utilities (as North Platte has since 1940) extend them to customers outside city limits.

“It was not thought that there would be opposition,” Norris wrote. But it languished for six years before it passed both houses — only to die in conference committee, allowing every member “to go back home and say truthfully that he had voted for the bill.” (Voters finally enacted it via initiative petition.)

Norris and other Unicameral founders sought to minimize lawmakers’ tendency to become so beholden to parties that they either forget or evade their duty to represent their districts while putting the good of Nebraskans above all.

Continuing secret ballots for speaker and committee chairs should be judged according to its service of that goal.

Some senators believe interested, talented Democrats will still be elected to some committee leadership posts even with an (unofficial) 32-member GOP majority in the 108th Legislature.

That remains to be seen. As we said in a Nov. 6 editorial, we don’t want to see partisanship get so out of hand that senators see no reason to work together on anything.

We wish all 49 senators well in this 2023 session — but we also remind them not to forget who they’re in Lincoln for. It’s not their party. It’s us.