Memorial Day was still called by its post-Civil War “Decoration Day” name 125 years ago, as U.S. soldiers and sailors were fighting on the same side for the first time in 50 years.

The Spanish-American War marked this nation’s emergence as a world power. The people of North Platte, no less than other U.S. cities, had many personal reasons to follow the conflict.

At least 2,300 people had gathered downtown on April 27, 1898, to send the city’s “Cody Guards” off to war with a downtown parade and ceremony at the 1869 Union Pacific Depot.

That June 20, the North Platte City Council voted to rename Spruce Street for Adm. George Dewey. He had led the U.S fleet as it destroyed a Spanish fleet in Manila Bay in the Philippines.

And, as you’ll read elsewhere in this issue, the family of 22-year-old Edward A. Frolkey almost certainly was following the war’s progress from their farm on Garfield Table in northern Lincoln County.

Frolkey, who had enlisted in the Army a couple of years earlier, was killed July 1 in Cuba as Col. (and future President) Theodore Roosevelt led his volunteer “Rough Riders” up San Juan Hill.

The war’s most famous land battle also engaged the all-Black “Buffalo Soldiers” of the U.S. 9th and 10th Cavalry, who had been respectively stationed at Fort Robinson and Fort Niobrara.

Just over 2,000 U.S. service members died in this four-month-long conflict. As we honor the dead of larger, better-known wars, let us also remember those put their lives on the line for their country 125 years ago.