Even as we wrote April 30 about Nebraska’s next two-year state budget, we knew our biblical “seven fat years and seven lean years” analogy might be overcome by a simpler credo.

To wit: “Give the money back to the people.”

And that’s what Gov. Jim Pillen and the Legislature will do.

Senators will take final votes this week on boosting state school aid and property tax credits; tapping the state’s fat cash reserve for the Perkins County Canal and a replacement state prison; delaying cash transfers to the reserve fund; and cutting state income tax rates even more than they were last year.

The net effect, the Nebraska Examiner reported last week, will be a cash reserve of $780 million — around one-third its current level.

Thus state leaders are betting enough extra money will come in to keep the cash reserve healthy, even if the “seven lean years” lie ahead.

Would that we were so confident. But history argues against that.

We do hope it all works. Nebraska’s property owners have badly needed a rebalancing of the “three-legged stool” that funds our state and local governments through property, income and sales taxes.

State government has long needed to keep its three-decade-old promise of greater levels of state support for K-12 schools. This package does that.

Nebraska business leaders have constantly said our state income tax rates leave us uncompetitive. One can’t compete with zero income taxes (think Wyoming’s oil and coal and Wyoming’s and South Dakota’s natural wonders). But lower rates are on their way now.

And we would be remiss if we didn’t thank state senators for their substantial, long-overdue investments in western Nebraska these past couple of sessions.

Completion of the $574.5 million Perkins County Canal, one of the budget’s two big-ticket items, isn’t “our” project per se. But clearly west central Nebraska will reap its rewards.

Like Lake McConaughy last year, Fort Robinson State Park will get well-justified help in realizing its full tourism potential. And the state will pitch in to help rebuild the Nebraska National Forest’s 4-H Camp, burned to the ground in last October’s Bovee Fire.

If the money’s going to be spent, western Nebraska shouldn’t be forgotten. And it won’t be.

But we mentioned history. And Nebraska’s history when our agricultural economy turns sour says these millions of dollars in property tax relief and state school aid will be the first things cut when the Legislature faces revenue shortfalls.

One wonders at Albion Sen. Tom Briese’s boldness when he declared the cycle of boom-and-bust and budget cuts won’t hold.

“Future (senators) can hit the pause button, but I submit to you it won’t be necessary,” Briese said last week.

Ditto Elmwood Sen. Rob Clements, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, who said it would have to be “desperate times” for senators to raid the new, extra pot of state school aid.

Remember: We have seen “desperate times” before here. Enjoy this state budget’s benefits. And wait and see.