Leave it to the river that wiped out a local bridge and repeatedly ruined a golf course to answer its own critics.

The latest underestimation of the typically lowly South Platte River accompanied Unicameral debate over whether to spend — gulp — $628 million to revive the 1894 Perkins County Canal so Nebraska keeps getting its fair share of water from Colorado.

We know all too well that the South Platte, with its wide riverbed but often pitiful stream, often resembles a creek more than a river.

But with Colorado eyeing projects to send its unused water back toward Denver from that state’s northeast corner, Nebraska resolved to invoke the 1923 South Platte River Compact and move to finish the abandoned canal.

Fool’s errand, you say?

Well, Mother Nature sure has a sense of timing.

Consider what happened this month, as Colorado leaders and even some eastern Nebraska lawmakers waved yellow flags warning there wouldn’t be much water for a canal to capture.

Our senators moved their mainline budget bill, Perkins canal millions and all, to final reading on May 10. The very next day, Denver and the Front Range were slammed with 5 to 7 inches of rain.

By May 16, two days before the Legislature gave the budget bill final approval, the same South Platte that had been all but dry for months was pulsing with 3,000 cubic feet per second of water at Julesburg near the state line.

That’s 25 times as much as the maximum 120 cfs Colorado must send Nebraska under the compact between April 1 and Oct. 15.

It’s six times the 500 cfs our neighbors couldn’t block us from getting the rest of the year, assuming we build the Perkins canal. And it’s three times that canal’s planned 1,000 cfs capacity.

Remember the last big Rockies cloudburst a decade ago this September? Julesburg saw 20,000 cfs then. The South Platte reached 30,000 cfs there shortly before it destroyed its bridge at North Platte in June 1921.

The clincher, as shown in a Telegraph analysis in this issue: The South Platte has met or exceeded the compact’s maximum Nebraska allocations about 40% of the time over 97 years.

The compact also says a finished Perkins canal can claim any “surplus flows” that make it as far as Julesburg.

Well, the river has spoken for itself: “Yes, I’ll send Nebraska surplus flows.”

When it wants to, naturally.

We gave up on the South Platte ourselves in the mid-1990s. That’s when our Iron Eagle Golf Course was built — only to be partly drowned no fewer than four times over the next 20 years.

End of debate, we’d say. The better question is why it took Nebraska a century to revive this canal.

Let’s get on with it.