Rural Nebraskans have finally heard an urban reason why it’s fairer (to urbanites, that is) to tilt most state K-12 school aid toward the largest districts and leave farm- and ranch-dominated districts to rely on property taxes.

One can’t say how fully state Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha’s views during last week’s state-aid debate are shared by Omaha- and Lincoln-area senators.

But to the degree they are, we hereby invite them to attend one of next fall’s joint public hearings on local property taxes that they mandated in 2021.

Wayne, one of the Legislature’s two Black members, was one of three lawmakers (all Omahans) who voted last week against first-round approval of Legislative Bill 583.

During the bill’s debate, he called the bill’s substantial boost in state support of rural schools an example of “quiet racism.”

Too often, Wayne said, he sees bills that are (as paraphrased by Omaha World-Herald reporter Erin Bamer) “disproportionately hurting low-income areas with high populations of people of color and benefiting rural areas with less diversity and income disparity.”

LB 583 is no better, the northeast Omaha lawmaker said, because it does little for Omaha Public Schools despite its high number of students living in poverty.

So. Helping rural kids is racist. Hmm.

We’re compelled to say this on behalf of all Nebraska farmers and ranchers beyond Omaha’s skyscrapers and Lincoln’s O Street:

When ag producers sit at their kitchen table, fingering their high property tax bills, and they’ve lost their crops to hail or drought or had to cull their cattle herds for pennies on the dollar of what they needed to make, racism is the very last thing on their minds.

They’re worried about the same thing lower-income and minority Nebraskans are worried about:

Survival.

We didn’t see any urban lawmakers at North Platte’s first joint public hearing on property taxes last September. So, just in case they read this:

Our local hearing took place with most of Lincoln County in the grip of the worst U.S. Drought Monitor category of “exceptional drought.”

Producer after producer emotionally laid out their fears that they’d sink under their operating debts and their property tax bills — on which rural schools are extremely dependent, thanks to the current state-aid formula.

All school districts were promised 20% of their patrons’ state income taxes when that formula was founded in 1990. They only get 2.23% today.

In McPherson County, about as rural as it gets in Nebraska, the school district will get $6,567 in state aid next year. That doesn’t cover the cost of educating even one student.

Western Nebraska’s many ag-based districts don’t get a lot more in aid, unless they’re close enough to a larger city to rake in extra aid by attracting “net option” students from its schools.

Here’s another fact for our urban friends: Our schools in North Platte, McCook, Lexington, Cozad, Gothenburg, Scottsbluff and Gering — all larger western Nebraska districts that get millions in “equalization aid” — are also challenged in educating poor and minority students.

Had a computer projection of LB 583’s impact meant fewer state-aid dollars for those schools, we’d be right alongside Wayne in opposing this bill. Our property taxes are high, too.

By boosting special-education aid — yet another vital need in rural and inner-city Nebraska alike — no western district will end up with less total state help than it got in 2022-23, as we reported last week.

And our aid-starved rural districts will get much more help with LB 583’s reinstatement of per-student “foundation aid” after more than 30 years.

We’re not wedded to this bill. We suspect restoring that 2.23% income tax rebate to 20% might make a bigger difference for Omaha and Lincoln. That would greatly help us, too, and would redeem a long-broken promise.

Yes, yes, racism and sexism and all the evil ways we humans dismiss each other as “other” need to be ripped out by the roots forever. And they must be.

But if urban senators really think racism explains why we in rural Nebraska want more school aid, we know some farmers or ranchers who would love to educate them about what they’re expected to cope with to feed our state, nation and world.

LB 583 would make their task a bit easier. For once.