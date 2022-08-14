Competing visions for NP clash in Rec Center issue

It appears a petition drive will succeed in sending a special half-cent sales tax to upgrade the North Platte Recreation Complex to our voters.

That, by the way, would allow 2½ months for backers and opponents to present their cases (to address one City Council member’s comments about transparency in a recent letter).

And North Platte got the news its people have been waiting to hear last week, when CEO David Briggs said financing has been assured for the $325 million, 875-job Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant.

Our concern today, though, is not about the particulars of either proposal but the broader question of vision.

On one side, we have an attitude that has usually prevailed in North Platte.

At its best, it’s a fiscally conservative, low-tax, pay-as-you-go mentality that assumes (often with reason) that the next downturn in farm and ranch prospects is just around the corner.

We ought never leave that attitude entirely behind. We expect whatever tax money we tolerate or agree to spend to be used wisely and efficiently.

But in North Platte, it has too often been reinforced by excessive “rugged individualism,” resistance to any kind of change and an inbred suspicion of community leaders that likely arrived with the first Union Pacific track gangs.

On the other side, we have an attitude that communities are healthiest when residents help each other and invest together in improving the well-being and quality of life for everyone.

We call it “Canteen Spirit” because North Platte’s World War II Canteen best shows what happens when we put others ahead of our own hardships.

The Canteen is a supreme example of volunteerism — which, along with charity, must always anchor all efforts for the common good.

But are these the only ways that Americans, especially in our small towns and rural areas, may permissibly join hands and pool their resources to better their community?

Is there a place for local government in making North Platte better?

One of these competing visions doesn’t think so. It sees every tax as oppressive, even when consented to or even actively sought by fellow residents.

It sees no role for city government in providing more than the absolute basics: police, firefighting, streets, utilities. Anything else shouldn’t be its business.

And, sadly, it doesn’t trust our current neighbors — often pointing back to ideas that didn’t work out to warn against trying anything else.

It’s a sadly pinched vision. It’s not conducive to growing or even maintaining our population or encouraging people to come or stay.

It’s why North Platte has stagnated now and again and especially over the past 40 years while once similar-sized Nebraska cities have grown.

But it hasn’t always prevailed.

Our first residents united to build an up-to-date city by the early 1900s. Residents from the 1950s to 1970s launched a community college, built a first-class hospital, reinvented downtown (before its recent Canteen District reinvention) and provided handsome parks and recreation facilities.

That included the current Rec Center.

Human-built things age. They need fresh investments to maintain and improve them. And, because businesses come and go, we need to be ready to help lure or launch new ones.

When these things can be done privately, they should be.

When they can’t, we can’t expect others to simply show up and give them to us. We have to pitch in and do our part — publicly as well as privately.

The Rec Center proposal offers a classic public-private partnership, as has the Sustainable Beef project that will be North Platte’s biggest job creator in decades.

The proposed half-cent Rec Center sales tax asks us all to do our part with that project. But private fundraising for a permanent city recreation fix-it fund offers us another way to help.

And bringing in the YMCA to run the Rec Center would add its community-oriented philosophy of ensuring that people of all means can afford to use the facilities it runs.

These are values consistent with the welcome spirit of renewal and, yes, willingness to trust each other that we’ve shown in recent years.

We’re seeing the payoffs with Sustainable Beef, the Canteen District renovation, the mall’s transformation into District 177 and soon the Hershey-area rail park.

Let’s ensure that spirit doesn’t go dormant again.