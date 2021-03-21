Editorial: A ‘big score’ within reach

The City Council rezoned the old lagoons for industrial use last September. Next comes declaring them TIF-eligible, which the Planning Commission will consider Tuesday and the council after that. A formal TIF redevelopment plan, and votes on that, would follow.

Can there be any question that this is practically TIF’s ideal case — otherwise worthless land that can be turned into a major economic driver?

But naturally other issues are being raised.

Current national meatpackers’ struggles with COVID-19 is one. Take note, however, that Sustainable Beef assembled its plan during the pandemic. Its leaders say they’ll build using “a post-COVID-19 design.”

Housing is another, but we’ve already been moving energetically to meet the issues with both housing quantity and quality raised in our 2018 city-county housing study.

Quick city authorization to use state Sen. Mike Groene’s 2020 “microTIF” law should be part of a broad thrust to rehabilitate our existing housing stock, as the housing study called for.

As for the issue of more crime with more jobs — one always raised in regard to Lexington and IBP-Tyson — we believe Lincoln County Board Chairman Kent Weems summed it up best.