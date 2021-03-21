Editorial: A ‘big score’ within reach

It’s been a tough 30 years in western Nebraska’s quest for the “big score.”
Since IBP in 1990 opened the major Lexington meatpacking plant now owned by Tyson Foods, only one city has landed a new major employer offering hundreds of long-term jobs.
That was North Platte nearly 20 years ago, when the Walmart Distribution Center opened south of Interstate 80’s Newberry Access exit.
Now Buffalo Bill’s hometown, on the edge of “God’s Cow Country,” is poised to do it again on the other side of Exit 179.
And we can thank cattle country.
Sustainable Beef LLC wants to build a state-of-the-art beef processing plant in practically the perfect place for an, um, aromatic industry: right next to our wastewater plant.
It’d be only one-fourth the size of Tyson’s Lexington plant, both in expected employment (875) and the number of cattle it expects to process each year (400,000).
But the supporting professional, manufacturing and retail businesses it can lure could more than double its local job impact.
And its expected average line pay — $50,000 a year for 40-hour-a-week, daytime work — sets it apart from usual meatpacking pay ranges.
When finished in 2023, the plant would immediately become one of North Platte’s top employers, behind Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard but on a par with Walmart (the store and the DC) and Great Plains Health.
It would be a modified cooperative, in which the western and central Nebraska cattle producers who subscribe their animals to be slaughtered there would share in the profits.
It’s downwind from our city’s heart, in a location where odor is already a fact of life.
It’d be a big blue-collar employer, in a proud blue-collar town, in the midst of a “Beef State” rivaled nationally only by Texas.
Could there be a more fitting new economic anchor?
In a time when our leaders and residents have found the courage to renew North Platte for future generations, this is the biggest move yet.
Grateful thanks are due our elected officials and business leaders, including North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. President and CEO Gary Person for thinking of putting a meatpacker next to a sewer plant.
Specifically, it’d go atop one of that plant’s used-up, dried-up lagoons. It’s not on the property tax rolls. It’s hard to imagine any other productive use for it. All that would change.
What does this venture, built by Nebraskans for Nebraskans, need from North Platte?
The site, for one, which the city would sell to Sustainable Beef. The firm also is seeking tax increment financing to help pay for raising the lagoon site 4 to 5 feet — a small part of the nearly $300 million project cost.
The City Council rezoned the old lagoons for industrial use last September. Next comes declaring them TIF-eligible, which the Planning Commission will consider Tuesday and the council after that. A formal TIF redevelopment plan, and votes on that, would follow.
Can there be any question that this is practically TIF’s ideal case — otherwise worthless land that can be turned into a major economic driver?
But naturally other issues are being raised.
Current national meatpackers’ struggles with COVID-19 is one. Take note, however, that Sustainable Beef assembled its plan during the pandemic. Its leaders say they’ll build using “a post-COVID-19 design.”
Housing is another, but we’ve already been moving energetically to meet the issues with both housing quantity and quality raised in our 2018 city-county housing study.
Quick city authorization to use state Sen. Mike Groene’s 2020 “microTIF” law should be part of a broad thrust to rehabilitate our existing housing stock, as the housing study called for.
As for the issue of more crime with more jobs — one always raised in regard to Lexington and IBP-Tyson — we believe Lincoln County Board Chairman Kent Weems summed it up best.
“Other than Silicon Valley, how many projects would not present that risk?” he said after Thursday’s press conference on the project.
He added: “I think, overall, people don’t give most folks credit for the honest, hardworking people that they are.” Ditto.
We’ve wanted more jobs. More blue-collar jobs. More diversity in job types. More shopping and eating options to replace those that left.
They all go together. And city leaders say they know more possible employers are considering North Platte — if we back this project.
This is our chance. Let’s grab it.