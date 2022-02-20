Editorial: A few questions on TIF resistance

It’s fortunate that annexation of Lee Bird Field into North Platte appears to have solid if narrow City Council support.
Last week’s council debate showed that the old distaste about tax increment financing explains the 5-3 margins advancing the quartet of annexation ordinances.
Opponents don’t want TIF available at the airport. And they don’t like that expanding city limits would enable more TIF use by lowering the city’s percentage of TIF-eligible land.
In essence: “If it enables more TIF, we’re against it.”
At least it’s a simple explanation.
But it begs questions:
» Since any annexation adds land to the city, should North Platte pass up every chance to grow its property tax base in that fashion?
Good thing Sustainable Beef LLC’s planned site already sits inside city limits. The land where some folks wanted to see it go isn’t.
» Should the city not enable broader access to state Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” property tax refunds for fixing up aging homes?
By the way, where will new workers at the beef plant or related businesses live if they can’t find older homes in decent shape?
» Finally, if an industrial “air park” does take shape at the airport, do we want to collect property taxes from it — ever?
Let’s look at that last question.
All the land at Lee Bird is tax-exempt. Airport land could be leased to private parties, however. And if they build on it, that building can be taxed for the lease’s run.
That’s precisely the case with NebraskaLand Bank’s hangar at Lee Bird, which stands atop land the bank has leased from the airport.
The hangar’s 2021 taxable value is $501,171, giving the bank a $7,700.04 property tax bill.
But the city and even the Airport Authority get none of that. It’s not in city limits.
If Lee Bird were already annexed, the bank’s total tax bill would have been $10,259.58.
That’s just one hangar for one business.
We leave it to you to imagine an air park’s potential to lower city tax rates — if Lee Bird is annexed.
Maybe some tenants would lease land and build there without TIF. Even people who believe it takes TIF would prefer that. No question.
Lee Bird might meet “substandard and blighted” standards in state law. We don’t know yet. Of course, if it isn’t annexed, it doesn’t matter.
But if developers aren’t rushing to build in North Platte without TIF, why would they rush to the airport?
If Lee Bird isn’t annexed, the Airport Authority could build industrial facilities on airport land for tenants or just “on spec” to lure tenants here.
But city taxpayers would bear that cost. Like city government, the Airport Authority gets its tax money from inside the current city limits.
And any buildings the airport might build would be just as tax-exempt as the land they sit on.
Do we want to ever collect property taxes at Lee Bird? Or don’t we?
All we know is it’s mighty hard to tax philosophical principles.