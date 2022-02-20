Editorial: A few questions on TIF resistance

» Finally, if an industrial “air park” does take shape at the airport, do we want to collect property taxes from it — ever?

Let’s look at that last question.

All the land at Lee Bird is tax-exempt. Airport land could be leased to private parties, however. And if they build on it, that building can be taxed for the lease’s run.

That’s precisely the case with NebraskaLand Bank’s hangar at Lee Bird, which stands atop land the bank has leased from the airport.

The hangar’s 2021 taxable value is $501,171, giving the bank a $7,700.04 property tax bill.

But the city and even the Airport Authority get none of that. It’s not in city limits.

If Lee Bird were already annexed, the bank’s total tax bill would have been $10,259.58.

That’s just one hangar for one business.

We leave it to you to imagine an air park’s potential to lower city tax rates — if Lee Bird is annexed.

Maybe some tenants would lease land and build there without TIF. Even people who believe it takes TIF would prefer that. No question.