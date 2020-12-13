Editorial: A few questions to consider about West Central District Health Department and the city

This board shut the city down at the start of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. City code and state law define its membership as the mayor, the City Council president, the police chief, a physician and one at-large member.

They also agree on its duty (in the city code’s words) “to enact (health) rules and regulations, which shall have the full force and effect of law, to safeguard the health of the residents of the city” and to enforce those regulations.

There’s no reference to whether the City Council could override the Board of Health’s decisions. The ultimate power would belong to that board, like in 1918.

Note that just two of the Board of Health’s five members are elected officials. WCDHD’s 12-member board includes six elected officials: a county commissioner from each member county.

» If the WCDHD deal is canceled, must the city then revive the Board of Health? Regardless, must it then take on the costs in staff time — and payroll dollars — to do what the health district does?

That brings up a question raised when the council first debated the agreement April 7: Would it shield the city from lawsuits claiming it didn’t do enough to fight COVID-19 or some other disease?