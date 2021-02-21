Editorial: A few things to mull before next big freeze

But NPPD lost a key R-Project permit last summer because a Denver federal judge rightly pointed out it would violate federal law by marring the view of the Oregon-California Trail “swale” ruts on O’Fallon’s Bluff near Sutherland.

We’ve yet to see NPPD return to alternate routes to tamp down Sandhills fears of wind farms, let alone heed the judge by going east and then north from Gerald Gentleman Station rather than the other way around.

It’ll cost more money, NPPD says. Well, you heard that down south this week.

» Which leads us to repeat something we’ve said here before: There is no “conservative energy” or “liberal energy.”

As Texans suffered, partisans blamed it on relying on wind turbines too much or not enough, though willful weather ignorance crippled most every type of southern Plains energy source.

Fossil fuels are finite sources. They will run out. While we tap them as long as possible, we must keep developing intermittent but far cleaner sources — wind, solar, hydro — and admitting we could safely use more nuclear power.

We also must be environmentally wise in deploying every one of those sources, nuclear power and wind turbines included.