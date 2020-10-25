Editorial: A losing deal for Nebraska

If you look at the three casino-gambling questions on your Nov. 3 ballot and feel like they’re familiar, there’s a reason.

Some details and the sponsors are different. But Nebraskans are again being asked to permit casinos and let those doing the asking set all the terms. Especially on taxes.

They’re even asking under the same name — Keep the Money in Nebraska — used by Nevada casino interests in 2004 when voters narrowly rejected two casinos in Omaha and 4,900 slot and poker machines statewide.

They tried again in 2006 but missed the ballot.

Nebraskans should compare this package and those and say “no” again.

» Initiative 429, like its defeated 2004 predecessor (Initiative 417), would amend the state constitution to allow “all forms of games of chance.” Without 429, no casinos would be allowed.

This time, casinos could be run only by “authorized gaming operators within a licensed racetrack enclosure.” That means Nebraska’s six horse tracks, plus any others that might be licensed later.

» Initiative 430 would authorize racetrack casinos in state law (unless 429 loses) and set up regulations. Its 2004 counterpart (Initiative 420) was defeated.