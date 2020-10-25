Editorial: A losing deal for Nebraska

If you look at the three casino-gambling questions on your Nov. 3 ballot and feel like they’re familiar, there’s a reason.
Some details and the sponsors are different. But Nebraskans are again being asked to permit casinos and let those doing the asking set all the terms. Especially on taxes.
They’re even asking under the same name — Keep the Money in Nebraska — used by Nevada casino interests in 2004 when voters narrowly rejected two casinos in Omaha and 4,900 slot and poker machines statewide.
They tried again in 2006 but missed the ballot.
Nebraskans should compare this package and those and say “no” again.
» Initiative 429, like its defeated 2004 predecessor (Initiative 417), would amend the state constitution to allow “all forms of games of chance.” Without 429, no casinos would be allowed.
This time, casinos could be run only by “authorized gaming operators within a licensed racetrack enclosure.” That means Nebraska’s six horse tracks, plus any others that might be licensed later.
» Initiative 430 would authorize racetrack casinos in state law (unless 429 loses) and set up regulations. Its 2004 counterpart (Initiative 420) was defeated.
» Initiative 431 would define in state law how much a casino license would cost, how much casinos could be taxed and how the state would have to divvy up its share.
Voters actually approved its parallel 2004 proposal (Initiative 419), setting up a strange situation in which casinos remained illegal but state law defined their license and tax rates anyway.
Voters adopted one other proposal from the 2004 casino drive. It says the Legislature can’t repeal any law enacted by voters unless two-thirds of senators agree, which they did in repealing Initiative 419’s orphaned casino license and tax scheme in 2007.
But remember that casino-backed two-thirds rule. If we vote “yes” for Initiatives 430 and 431, their details regarding “all games of chance” — and how much the state can tax them — will be very, very hard to change.
What’s that cardinal casino rule — “The house always wins”?
Supporters say we need casinos because every bordering state has them, so we should “keep the money in Nebraska” instead of watching it flow to other states.
Besides, they add, we’d be adding jobs tied to Nebraska’s struggling horse-racing industry — directly at tracks, indirectly otherwise.
They tout that 70% of the proposed state casino tax would go into the Property Tax Credit Fund every year. In a failed 2006 casino-backed petition attempt, the “hook” was more money for public schools.
But where will the casino equipment come from? And to whom would the horse tracks turn to manage their casino side?
Sounds like that money “kept” in Nebraska would start here but largely end up in Las Vegas anyway.
Only Grand Island’s Fonner Park runs a multiweek racing “meet.” The others have a couple of races a year. They’re mainly about “simulcasting” from out-of-state tracks.
How much racing would you expect when — not if — someone sets up a horse track and “racino” west of Grand Island? What would you see there year-round besides TV ponies?
Looks like another path toward statewide casinos, along with the social costs and higher local tax bills to cope with them.
Finally, consider how much money the casino forces would deign to let us keep.
Voters actually agreed in that later-repealed 2004 initiative to grant a casino license fee for $100. One hundred dollars.
Not so this time: A horse track would have to spend $1 million for a casino license. But the casino tax rate would be a mere 20%.
That’s worse than the failed 2006 petition drive, in which the tax would have started at 36% and dropped to 20% on a casino’s annual revenues over $15 million.
Only five casino states charge less than 20%. The top 15 charge between 33% and 80%.
Remember: It would take two-thirds of senators to change that flat 20% rate. Or another petition drive.
The house always wins.
Even if Nebraskans are determined to have casinos, why on Earth let casinos decide how little they must cough up for the privilege?
But even if they rejected the tax-setting initiative and left that to senators, Nebraskans inevitably would pay dearly for even greater human damage from gambling addiction.
Let our neighbors accept that. We don’t have to. Nebraskans should vote “NO” on Initiatives 429, 430 and 431.
