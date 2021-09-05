Editorial: A step closer to affirming right to life

Inferior. Lacking rights. Even worthy of mistreatment or death.

An earlier Supreme Court, in the dreadful Dred Scott decision of 1857, denied personhood to Blacks. They still suffer the aftereffects.

Native Americans didn’t enjoy legal personhood before the 1879 Standing Bear decision by U.S. District Judge Elmer Dundy of Omaha. They still suffer, too.

Adolf Hitler and his Nazis stripped Jews of personhood, rights, life itself. Genocides abound, in all times and places.

But the logic of Dred Scott and Roe also can be used to turn blind eyes or ears to any human beings in need who don’t look, talk or act like us or come from somewhere else.

Each side of our culture wars since 1973 has been guilty of neglecting or devaluing human lives — in small ways or great — at different points in the human life cycle.

None can be excused, particularly if Thomas Jefferson was correct about the “self-evident” truths. He was, and is.

Worse, each side weaponizes the other’s failings to uphold the full equality and humanity of each of us, born or unborn. And the poison spreads anew.