Editorial: Act fast to fill District 42 seat

We’re not writing here about the events — which we’re 225 miles away from anyway — that led to state Sen. Mike Groene’s resignation Friday with 10½ months left in his term.

There’s no time to lose in finding someone to serve District 42 for those 10½ months.

Thirty-two of the 2022 Legislature’s 60 days remain. Three people are running to be Groene’s successor, none of whom is familiar with the Unicameral process. The governor’s appointing one of them would be unfair to him or her personally, let alone the others politically.

That means Lincoln County needs someone — fast — who can shepherd to passage some very important bills Groene leaves behind.

Three bills quickly come to mind:

» Full funding of the industrial “rail park” matching fund he helped create.

» Groene’s push for $75 million in COVID-19 funds for the Sustainable Beef plant.

» And needed refinements to the “microTIF” program he conceived and saw become reality two years ago.