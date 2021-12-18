Editorial: Amid holidays, another season nearly upon us

We’re much more inclined to trust people who would be just fine if they lost but basically want to give something back. Even if we don’t always agree with them.

And here’s one more: Listen not just to what candidates say but also how they say it. Even if you think you like the position they take.

If they sound too much like one or the other “party line” that each party constantly bombards us with, are you really hearing them — or the party that’s telling them what to do?

If we as voters keep rewarding bad behavior, the excessively ambitious and the partisan parrots, how can we expect to have the kind of elected leaders who are equipped and motivated to come together for the good of all?

The Founders did not create our Constitution for the sake of elections. You don’t see the word “election” anywhere in the Preamble, do you?

All we see is the mission that “We the People” assign all chosen to govern us: “to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity ...”