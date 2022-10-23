Editorial: An easy call to help keep, upgrade air service

The third ballot issue facing Nebraskans in the Nov. 8 election would expand tools for airports to lure or improve passenger service.

Proposed Amendment No. 1, put on the ballot by the Legislature, would be a permissive measure.

Local governments that own or operate airports would be allowed to spend funds “for the public purpose of developing or encouraging the development of new or expanded regularly scheduled commercial passenger air service at such airport.”

They can’t now, Amendment 1’s backers said last week at Lee Bird Field, because the Nebraska Constitution imposes a near-total ban on extending or loaning the state’s credit “in aid of any individual, association or corporation.”

That ban has existed since 1875. An exception for higher education loans was added later. This would be the second exception.

Voters who know North Platte’s struggles to keep quality air service — in stark contrast to recent years — should recognize how Amendment 1 could be useful here.

Since it started flying between Lee Bird and Denver in 2018, SkyWest has provided North Platte’s best and most reliable air service by far since the original Frontier Airlines left in 1984.

Local passengers responded, to no one’s surprise around here.

Even so, SkyWest filed in March to drop North Platte and 28 other federally subsidized routes because of nationwide pilot shortages dating to COVID-19.

But it also made clear it hoped to find a way to stay. It now appears SkyWest will bid to keep flying between here and Denver. Good news, indeed.

Amendment 1 would give the North Platte Airport Authority the option to set aside funds to preserve Denver service or even add more destinations.

Or it could offer incentives for SkyWest or another airline to fly to or from Denver at more hospitable times for making connections there.

Whether North Platte would or should do so is a different debate. But the coming Sustainable Beef plant and Hershey rail park emphasize our need for strong air service more than ever.

We urge a “YES” vote on Amendment 1.