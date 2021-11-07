Editorial: Back opportunity for cattle growers and community

Barring serious last-minute surprises, the council should say “yes” Dec. 7 after the last of two public hearings between now and then.

We say this, as McNulty did and despite what some unhappy with this project might think, free of what our founder called “liaisons with any clique, clan or faction.”

We, as a city, county and region, have so very much to gain. As do our local cattle growers.

They are not faraway corporate elites. They are our own people, as our residents are.

For the benefit of all, we repeat the following:

» City Council approval does not — repeat, does not — mean this project is 100% guaranteed to happen.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy — on behalf of or in conjunction with federal agencies — must hold hearings and decide whether Sustainable Beef gets a license to slaughter a single head.

» Yes, the state has no such application yet. Why? Because Sustainable Beef hasn’t wrapped up its financing, doesn’t have a signed construction contract and doesn’t even yet own the place where it wants to build.