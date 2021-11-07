Editorial: Back opportunity for cattle growers and community

In The Telegraph’s inaugural issue, founding Editor James McNulty declared that 15-year-old North Platte would “develop into a populous and prosperous city” and his newspaper “will do all possible to hasten it.”
Two columns away in that first issue of April 14, 1881, was an “opinion of western cattle” — specifically, Nebraska and Wyoming cattle— reprinted from a British journal.
It said “they come to market in very good condition, dressing a large amount of lean meat, and are therefore a desirable beast for the retail trades of our (British) cities.”
This is cattle country. Our cattle growers feed the world. This hasn’t changed in 140 years.
The Telegraph is for the prosperity and well-being of the people of North Platte, Lincoln County and west central Nebraska. That’s been a constant since 1881, too.
Nothing could be more natural than to say “yes” when our cattle producers propose to slaughter and process their animals here in North Platte and sell their beef here and all over the world.
So, yes, The Telegraph wants Sustainable Beef LLC to succeed. We believe our city officials should wisely — but definitively — lend what help they can so it might succeed.
Having lent organizers $1 million in Quality Growth Funds in August to aid their planning, the City Council finally has been officially asked to sell Sustainable Beef a retired sewer lagoon and grant $21.5 million in tax increment financing to prepare it for construction.
Barring serious last-minute surprises, the council should say “yes” Dec. 7 after the last of two public hearings between now and then.
We say this, as McNulty did and despite what some unhappy with this project might think, free of what our founder called “liaisons with any clique, clan or faction.”
We, as a city, county and region, have so very much to gain. As do our local cattle growers.
They are not faraway corporate elites. They are our own people, as our residents are.
For the benefit of all, we repeat the following:
» City Council approval does not — repeat, does not — mean this project is 100% guaranteed to happen.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy — on behalf of or in conjunction with federal agencies — must hold hearings and decide whether Sustainable Beef gets a license to slaughter a single head.
» Yes, the state has no such application yet. Why? Because Sustainable Beef hasn’t wrapped up its financing, doesn’t have a signed construction contract and doesn’t even yet own the place where it wants to build.
» Unless beef-plant organizers can accomplish the first two things, the old sewer lagoon won’t change hands. Period. That’s in the redevelopment plan now before the city.
» That plan says the beef plant must go up on the west end of the 80-acre lagoon site, as far away as possible from the three households east near the Platte River forks.
» And it says the 8- to 10-feet-deep lagoon — which flooding in that area has not touched — must be built up so the processing floor is 5 feet higher than nearby Newberry Access. That road hasn’t flooded, either.
What earthly sense would it make for Sustainable Beef to invest $325 million without making its plant as flood-proof as possible?
» Finally, the sale-and-TIF proposal requires Sustainable Beef to use the most up-to-date odor-control equipment. That’s for all of us.
That equipment has been in use for four years at CS Beef Packers in Kuna, Idaho. Our mayor, two councilmen and a Planning Commission member just went there for their own smell tests. One of our reporters went along.
Remember that our winds come from the northwest much of the year. North Platte’s easternmost homes, both current and planned, are about a mile northwest of the lagoon.
In Kuna, our reporter and city officials smelled little at about that distance upwind.
Our would-be plant might smell now and then. But Nebraskans long have had a phrase for agricultural odors: “the smell of money.”
If Sustainable Beef never builds, the city will still own an empty sewer lagoon and our cattle-growing neighbors will have to repay the QGF planning loans.
Do we think enough of our tireless Nebraska ranchers, farmer-feeders and feedlot owners to bet on their success and what it can bring our city, county and region?
We do. So should you.