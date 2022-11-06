Editorial: Be sure to vote, then thank poll workers

In hyperpartisan times in our nation’s present and past, every national election is bitterly contested — with the emphasis on “bitter.”

Thankfully, that doesn’t appear true in North Platte and Lincoln County with Tuesday’s general election at hand.

Civility has mostly seemed to hold around here. One shouldn’t have to note the fact, but we applaud it anyway in light of boiling temperatures elsewhere.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t significant decisions to be made in choosing District 42’s next state senator, filling half of North Platte’s City Council and school board seats and deciding state and local ballot issues.

We have one piece of advice above all: If you’re registered to vote, vote. If you don’t take that much trouble on Election Day, well, you don’t have much standing to be upset about the results.

Please also thank Lincoln County’s election officials and poll workers when you vote. The latter volunteer their time twice a year (at least) every other year. They aren’t out to twist any result in any way. Let’s be kind.

Though we don’t endorse individual candidates, The Telegraph has recommended “YES” votes on each of the four ballot questions facing North Platte voters.

To briefly recap our thinking:

Initiative 432: Requiring state-approved “voter ID” is acceptable, but the Legislature must make it easy and cheap (if not free) to get for those who don’t drive.

Initiative 433: It would raise Nebraska’s minimum wage for the second time in a decade. Inflation is a worry, but its impact on soaring costs of basic necessities is why the minimum wage exists.

Amendment 1: Cities or airport authorities would be allowed to spend money to lure or improve passenger air service. It wouldn’t be mandatory. But Lee Bird Field may need it someday.

Rec Center sales tax: Needed upgrades to the North Platte Recreation Complex and Cody Pool won’t get cheaper. A special half-cent sales tax spreads the burden among residents and visitors. And, yes, quality of life is an essential city concern.

We’ll keep you informed online Tuesday as results come in.

Let’s also thank those who have offered to serve us — and accept the results. That’s why our system works.