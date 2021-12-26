Editorial: Best wishes to NP’s new superintendent, chief

As we close the books on 2021, we send our belated congratulations to North Platte’s next school superintendent and its new police chief.

Todd Rhodes will succeed the retiring Ron Hanson next summer as a most familiar face in North Platte and among our immediate eastern neighbors.

He spent seven years as Adams Middle School and then North Platte High School principal before landing his first superintendent’s job at Maxwell in 2013.

After six years there, Rhodes moved east to Gothenburg in 2019. He brings back eight years’ experience leading a school district besides his knowledge of our community.

He faces a challenging task, though that can be said of any chief executive officer — which Rhodes of course will be, under North Platte’s elected school board.

Steve Reeves, unanimously made permanent police chief by the City Council last Tuesday, needs little introduction after 33 years on the force.

He was a finalist in 2018 when city leaders appointed now-retired predecessor Daniel Hudson as chief. Hudson, who left a deep impression in his brief time here, then gave Reeves a strong vote of confidence by making him deputy chief.

We look forward to seeing the impacts Rhodes and Reeves leave in their time.