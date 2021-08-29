Editorial: Budget makers wrestle annual, impossible task

Those would-be Mayor Wilsons should look to Salt Creek and the Missouri River instead.

They cried out in February that statewide property tax requests had grown 4.3% a year between 2010 and 2020.

As if to mark this year’s 25th anniversary of trying to control property taxes with local spending and tax-rate lids, they called for yet another lid — this one a 3% cap on growth in annual tax requests.

Before you cheer, note this well:

For 25 years, Nebraska’s local lids have featured limited exceptions. So would the proposed 3% tax request cap in Legislative Bill 408, which remains alive for 2022.

Taxes to repay bonds, for example, are excluded from current lids. And voters can override them. LB 408 would do likewise.

But what of that 4.3% growth rate over 10 years that so concerned the eastern powers that be?

It covers property taxes for all purposes. It rolls in taxes to repay bonds. It ignores any existing voter-approved overrides.

The better to rile up voters? You decide.