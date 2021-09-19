Editorial: Budget season offers proof of local frugality

One must allow some room for emergencies large and small. Then there’s public and private grants and surprise changes in income, like North Platte’s extra $1 million in 2020-21 city sales taxes or the COVID-19 aid Congress has sent to local governments.

That pandemic aid, by the way, is the prime reason the school district and county budgets grew by double-digit percentages and yet cut property tax rates a little.

Local leaders haven’t fully determined how or whether they’ll spend their COVID-19 aid. Whatever they don’t spend has to be sent back. But to spend any of it, they have to include it in their budgets.

(Should Congress have provided it to start with? That’s a question better asked of both political parties, whose members on Capitol Hill long ago abandoned any pretense of asking Americans to cover everything their elected officials spend.)

In any case, North Platte’s current and recent elected officials deserve applause for managing our resources basically the way we expect them to. The evidence is there.

Have they done enough? You might not think so if you think the only acceptable tax rate is zero and the only fair tax is the tax someone else pays.