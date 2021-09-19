Editorial: Budget season offers proof of local frugality

It’s nice when the crystal ball proves true.
Three weeks ago, as North Platte’s 2021-22 “budget season” hit high gear, we predicted local property tax requests would fall below the 3% growth lid being touted by some statewide politicians as a dire need in controlling supposedly out-of-control local governments.
The season’s now over. Their tax requests have been approved. And their combined request grew by a grand total of $1,385.
That’s 0.002%.
The same Aug. 29 editorial that offered that prediction also amplified a Telegraph analysis that found tax requests across west central Nebraska had grown an average of just 1.2% over the previous five years. (Metro-area tax requests, you’ll recall, rose far faster than 3%. If eastern politicians think property taxes are rising too fast, they should look to their own house first.)
Today’s news pages offer one more way to measure area leaders’ general fiscal restraint: how much of each year’s budgets for our local governments actually gets spent.
This time, we compared budgeted and actual spending from 2010 to 2020 for the eight governments — three local, two countywide, the others regional — that serve North Platte’s property owners.
In 79 of those 80 examples, governing boards spent less than they budgeted. Usually much less.
In the 80th case, the North Platte Airport Authority decided midyear in 2015 to refinance the bonds that cover its 10% shares of improvement projects otherwise funded by the federal government.
That boosted the airport’s official 2014-15 spending to 166.23% of the original budget (though the refinancing boosted both official revenue and spending).
But remember the reason local governments refinance bonds: to save taxpayers’ money through lower interest payments.
Take away that one year, and Lee Bird Field’s actual spending averaged 73.1% of its approved budgets over the past decade.
North Platte Public Schools’ average figure for all 10 years was 78.6%. The city of North Platte averaged 70.5%, Mid-Plains Community College 68.6% and Lincoln County 65.1%. The rest were lower.
Taxpayers in these parts rightly insist that local budgets aren’t licenses for officials to spend every dollar they’re allowed.
We’d say your message has been heard and heeded, time and time again, at least by the property tax consumers serving North Platte.
The next logical question, of course, is why local governing boards would give themselves permission to spend more money than they probably expect to spend.
That’s because any prediction of the future — and a budget of any kind surely is that — can never fully account for the future.
One must allow some room for emergencies large and small. Then there’s public and private grants and surprise changes in income, like North Platte’s extra $1 million in 2020-21 city sales taxes or the COVID-19 aid Congress has sent to local governments.
That pandemic aid, by the way, is the prime reason the school district and county budgets grew by double-digit percentages and yet cut property tax rates a little.
Local leaders haven’t fully determined how or whether they’ll spend their COVID-19 aid. Whatever they don’t spend has to be sent back. But to spend any of it, they have to include it in their budgets.
(Should Congress have provided it to start with? That’s a question better asked of both political parties, whose members on Capitol Hill long ago abandoned any pretense of asking Americans to cover everything their elected officials spend.)
In any case, North Platte’s current and recent elected officials deserve applause for managing our resources basically the way we expect them to. The evidence is there.
Have they done enough? You might not think so if you think the only acceptable tax rate is zero and the only fair tax is the tax someone else pays.
A little honest reflection tells us that can’t ever be true as long as we govern ourselves.
Things cost money, like it or not. Those costs grow over time. And the people who provide our services also need to put food on their tables.
If our local leaders lose their way in showing fiscal restraint, we need to be ready to speak up. That’s rarely been a shortcoming of western Nebraskans.
Meanwhile, thanks to our leaders for generally doing the best they can with what they’re given.