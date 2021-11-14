Editorial: Christmas and WWII Canteen will be paired forever

A historical story in Thursday’s Washington Post struck a local chord as Veterans Day recedes and a notable North Platte anniversary approaches.
The war officially ended with Japan’s formal surrender on Sept. 2, 1945. But North Platte’s World War II Canteen — which had served Union Pacific troop trains continuously since Christmas Day 1941 — had seven months’ worth of service left.
It was supposed to be nine.
As exhausted as they surely were, the Canteen’s North Platte volunteer core — not to mention the thousands of Nebraska and northeast Colorado helpers — didn’t want to stop until most of the servicemen and servicewomen had made it home.
Canteen leaders resolved in early January 1946 to stay in operation until June 1, nine months after V-J Day.
They were serving 7,000 to 8,000 troops every day at the U.P. Depot as Washington discharged soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines (and their female counterparts) as quickly as it could.
The Telegraph then reported that more than 1.5 million overseas troops were expected back by April 1.
At the Canteen’s New Year’s pace, five more months surely would be more than enough time for North Platte to greet most of them.
And then ... the pace slowed.
Worried about postwar world crises and cutting troop strength too quickly, President Harry S. Truman ordered the pace of Army demobilization cut in half.
Tens of thousands of service members protested from Kolkata (Calcutta) in India to the Philippines and Hawaii, the Post noted.
Some called it mutiny. But they simply — and understandably — wanted to go home.
Under pressure from service members and families, Washington gave in. The pace of discharges picked up again after mid-January.
But by then, North Platte’s Canteen board had changed its mind: The Canteen would close April 1, two months earlier than planned.
Did Truman’s order to slow demobilization — and possibly the Canteen’s business — encourage their change of heart?
If so, it wasn’t mentioned in Canteen news stories by The Telegraph and the North Platte Daily Bulletin, which merged with this newspaper 75 years ago this month.
Both papers cited more direct reasons.
Volunteer fatigue was finally setting in. The donations that had enabled North Platte to serve an astonishing 6 million service members were slowing down, too.
So Canteen leaders decided to go out “on top” rather than fade away.
But some service members kept coming by on troop trains after April 1. If they hadn’t visited the Canteen before, they missed out.
At least one didn’t hold a grudge. Charles H. Plander of Marshalltown, Iowa, got off a troop train April 2 and found a few “Canteen ladies” picking up items from the vacated depot dining room.
“Don’t feel bad about closing the Canteen,” Plander told them. “You’ve earned enough points for your honorable discharge.”
The women had made a pot of coffee for themselves. They gave it to Plander and 11 other soldiers with him.
Very few who experienced the Canteen miracle remain with us to mark perhaps their last great Canteen anniversary.
It’s welcome news indeed that this year’s 80th anniversary of the Canteen’s Christmas opening also will feature North Platte’s first-ever “Christmas Canteen Festival” at the North Platte Community Playhouse.
It’ll take place Dec. 18, a day after the 80th anniversary of that remarkable day when some 500 North Platte residents, primed to bestow gifts and treats on their National Guardsmen headed west, greeted a troop train only to find a Kansas Guard unit aboard.
Our people didn’t go home. They gave the Kansas soldiers their gifts and goodies — and inspired Rae Wilson, who was there, to rally the town to launch the Canteen a week later.
At 2 p.m. Dec. 18, the historic 1929 Fox Theatre in the Canteen District will host “A Sentimental Musical Journey,” with a North Platte big band playing 1940s swing tunes in honor of that pivotal Dec. 17 mistake. “Whistle Stop Stories,” a production telling about the people of the Canteen, will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Proceeds will go toward the Lincoln County Historical Museum’s planned addition featuring scale replicas of the Canteen room and the U.P. depot’s trainside entrance.
It’s a perfect addition to North Platte’s Christmas season, and a chance to once more remember and thank the surviving players in our entire region’s finest hour.