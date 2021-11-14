Editorial: Christmas and WWII Canteen will be paired forever

But some service members kept coming by on troop trains after April 1. If they hadn’t visited the Canteen before, they missed out.

At least one didn’t hold a grudge. Charles H. Plander of Marshalltown, Iowa, got off a troop train April 2 and found a few “Canteen ladies” picking up items from the vacated depot dining room.

“Don’t feel bad about closing the Canteen,” Plander told them. “You’ve earned enough points for your honorable discharge.”

The women had made a pot of coffee for themselves. They gave it to Plander and 11 other soldiers with him.

Very few who experienced the Canteen miracle remain with us to mark perhaps their last great Canteen anniversary.

It’s welcome news indeed that this year’s 80th anniversary of the Canteen’s Christmas opening also will feature North Platte’s first-ever “Christmas Canteen Festival” at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

It’ll take place Dec. 18, a day after the 80th anniversary of that remarkable day when some 500 North Platte residents, primed to bestow gifts and treats on their National Guardsmen headed west, greeted a troop train only to find a Kansas Guard unit aboard.