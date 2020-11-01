Editorial: Citizens’ job doesn’t end after election

The late Keith Blackledge, this newspaper’s longtime editor, followed and deeply believed in this philosophy.

It remains ours today at The Telegraph, in and out of election season, regardless of whatever else you might hear or read in the fevered world of social media.

Political parties, no matter their ideological bent, equally share this dangerous flaw: They’re at their worst when they forget —as both major parties have for years now — that it isn’t all about this election or the next or all the ones to come.

There are lives to be lived. There are always imperative decisions to be made. And we need all of us and our best ideas to make them — for as Vokal also said, “Candidates you vote against can also surprise you sometimes.”

When the election is over, there’s governing to be done in this nation that long has championed government “of the people, by the people (and) for the people.”

It starts with voting, of course. If you haven’t cast an early ballot and if you’re a duly registered voter, we urge you to go to your in-person polling place (safely, in light of COVID-19) and vote on Tuesday.