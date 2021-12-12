Editorial: City’s renewal adds to holiday season’s sparkle

Those last two, to be sure, are visions more than realities at this point. But all these examples demonstrate why North Platte won Nebraska’s Governor’s Showcase Community Award this year.

Local leaders say statewide peers have asked them how we’ve done all this in just a few years.

It’s simple: We’re stronger together.

We’ve learned people won’t just hand us what we need to rebuild our community. They’ll help when we do our part.

We’ve learned we can’t afford to divide ourselves when it comes to the future of the place we all live. We took a chance on some things. One good thing led to another.

And optimism has grown, even amid a pandemic. That’s how we did it. And that’s how it can keep being done.

It’s not a brand-new story for us, which we also needed to be reminded of.

The Union Pacific founded our town 155 years ago this month. But it was up to the people who took a chance on settling here to fill out Gen. Grenville Dodge’s “Original Town” and build out beyond it.