Editorial: City’s renewal adds to holiday season’s sparkle

What a bright and festive night it was this past Thursday in the Canteen District.
One so very evocative of a city renewed.
North Platte’s downtown Christmas parade is hardly new. But it was the first since two years’ worth of heavy lifting on downtown’s storefront facelifts, street reconstruction (with care to reuse and preserve the 1916 bricks) and beautifications wrapped up this fall.
Red and green festoon lighting lit the procession from above North Dewey. North Platte’s mayor and City Council handed out treats in Victorian costumes. The North Platte High School jazz band played on a huge flatbed trailer. Santas, elves and Grinches (!) abounded on and in between floats.
A block away, the “Neville Corner” at East Fifth and Bailey shone as it hadn’t in nearly six decades.
Thursday was also when the Paramount Building, kitty-corner from the Fox Theatre and across from the slowly reviving Hotel Pawnee, regained a smaller but still impressive version of the neon sign taken down after the movie theater there closed in 1963.
The signs on both of World War I Gov. Keith Neville’s theaters were lit up Thursday night, suggesting even more strongly how the corner might bustle when Jay Mitchell finishes restoring the bottom two floors of Neville’s Pawnee and moves on to upstairs.
All this was less than a week after NPHS’ wrestling team pulled off a unique event on mats atop the Canteen District seal at Fifth and Dewey.
So the NHL plays hockey outdoors once a year? Well, try high school wrestling outdoors in December. The weather cooperated. North Platte’s “new old” town square was full of cheering fans.
We’d be remiss not to mention next Saturday’s celebration. Special live afternoon and evening performances at the Fox will mark Christmas Day’s 80th birthday of the World War II Canteen, our city’s and region’s finest hour.
These are just a few examples of what can happen when a community long prone to say “We can’t” chooses to say “We can.”
Others are visible beyond the downtown blocks William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody knew in North Platte’s first decades.
Saved from a slow, lingering death, “The Mall” of 50 years ago is being reborn and expanded as District 177. The Interstate 80 strip continues to flower. New apartment complexes and homes are taking shape, with more to come.
And our people have chosen to nurture what may well prove the two signature economic projects of North Platte’s 21st century in the Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant and the industrial “rail park” outside Hershey.
Those last two, to be sure, are visions more than realities at this point. But all these examples demonstrate why North Platte won Nebraska’s Governor’s Showcase Community Award this year.
Local leaders say statewide peers have asked them how we’ve done all this in just a few years.
It’s simple: We’re stronger together.
We’ve learned people won’t just hand us what we need to rebuild our community. They’ll help when we do our part.
We’ve learned we can’t afford to divide ourselves when it comes to the future of the place we all live. We took a chance on some things. One good thing led to another.
And optimism has grown, even amid a pandemic. That’s how we did it. And that’s how it can keep being done.
It’s not a brand-new story for us, which we also needed to be reminded of.
The Union Pacific founded our town 155 years ago this month. But it was up to the people who took a chance on settling here to fill out Gen. Grenville Dodge’s “Original Town” and build out beyond it.
Bill Cody first made North Platte’s name famous worldwide a century and a quarter ago. His generation and those after him produced three Nebraska governors and built or welcomed institutions that endure: Bailey Yard, our hospital, our community college.
And there’s that amazing phenomenon that debuted 80 years ago this month.
Could the Canteen have lasted more than a few days or weeks without the unity and teamwork of the people of this city? This region? The thousands of volunteers from 125 towns in two states?
Oh, yes, there is much to celebrate even as we have more to do. And much to look forward to as 2021 turns to 2022.