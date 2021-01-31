Editorial: Civic health gets checkup

Considering the way this month began in Washington, D.C., a new report examining Nebraska’s civic life seems an appropriate way to end it.
Sadly, the findings of the “2020 Nebraska Civic Health Index” already seem dated in light of the report’s data limitations and unexpected challenges.
COVID-19 accounts for the latter. It seems likely the pandemic’s enforced isolation has exacerbated the less positive trends highlighted by Civic Nebraska, the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center and the National Conference on Citizenship. We can’t yet measure how true that is.
Also, the report’s headliner findings largely come from comparing U.S. Census Bureau data from 2013 and 2017. It doesn’t account for the impact of the past four tumultuous years in Washington and nationwide.
The report’s sponsors did bring in somewhat more recent information from NU’s 2019 Rural Poll, a 2018 University of Nebraska at Omaha voter turnout study and a statewide “Civic Health Summit” last May.
Still, it’s a fact that conclusions on Nebraska civic life largely based on four-year-old data can be just as misleading as looking at the Jan. 6 pictures from the U.S. Capitol and concluding that the American experiment has ended.
So let’s put the Civic Nebraska report on the table for a moment and pose two questions:
» How should we come together, civically, as Nebraskans when this pandemic comes to an end and it’s safe to gather publicly again?
» And what might we Nebraskans offer our divided nation as positive examples of the best of our own civic life?
We are divided as a nation. No question. But we’re being divided — more than “we the people” actually are dividing — by people and institutions who profit from division in their quests to keep or gain power or money.
After watching this through several recent administrations and Congresses, we’re convinced that the greatest threats to our Constitution and Republic are always posed by the party in control — whichever one it is — with the other party close behind.
It’s up to all of us to make both parties put the country and all Americans first. Like always.
We don’t believe most Americans are that different in everyday matters. Nebraskans, either.
Most of our statewide strife is influenced less by party than by one geographic fact: We’re a 500-mile-long state in which white settlement began and remains centered on the eastern end.
We don’t see that much difference between metro Nebraska’s Republicans and Democrats in the statewide issues that matter most to us. Too often, it seems, they see Nebraska as a 50-mile-long state.
Yet we also can afford to take a good look eastward to understand urban challenges — and recognize that many in Lincoln and Omaha have roots in greater Nebraska.
Our unique one-house Legislature, where the parties’ powers are constrained, has been and remains the greatest civic tool we have to bridge Nebraska’s urban-rural divide.
What about civic life in our own communities?
At the local level, more than anywhere else, our “government” is us. Those people on local ballots are our neighbors. Our problems are mostly the same nuts-and-bolts matters.
There’s no more basic laboratory of democracy — and no more obvious evidence of the ongoing need to work together so we can live and thrive together.
North Platte’s doing well at that lately, even after viewing each other 6 or more feet apart or through computer screens for months. Just look at the blessings 2020 brought all of us (as this weekend’s Spirit magazine recalls).
Now, back to the Nebraska Civic Index:
» As of 2017, we remained a national leader “in spending time with neighbors, family and friends, in volunteering and working with neighbors to achieve something positive, and in voting in local elections.”
» We were lagging in “spending time with people of different backgrounds,” voting, engaging with Nebraskans “among all geographies and demographics” — and in being willing to discuss politics.