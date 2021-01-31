Editorial: Civic health gets checkup

» How should we come together, civically, as Nebraskans when this pandemic comes to an end and it’s safe to gather publicly again?

» And what might we Nebraskans offer our divided nation as positive examples of the best of our own civic life?

We are divided as a nation. No question. But we’re being divided — more than “we the people” actually are dividing — by people and institutions who profit from division in their quests to keep or gain power or money.

After watching this through several recent administrations and Congresses, we’re convinced that the greatest threats to our Constitution and Republic are always posed by the party in control — whichever one it is — with the other party close behind.

It’s up to all of us to make both parties put the country and all Americans first. Like always.

We don’t believe most Americans are that different in everyday matters. Nebraskans, either.

Most of our statewide strife is influenced less by party than by one geographic fact: We’re a 500-mile-long state in which white settlement began and remains centered on the eastern end.