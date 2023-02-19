After a week or two like this in North Platte, it’s worth recalling where this city stood just three years ago.

Iron Eagle Golf Course, since sold, was still dividing our city. Efforts to address housing shortages were in their infancy. Sales tax growth was anemic. Union Pacific was cutting Bailey Yard employment, re-emphasizing our city’s historic overdependence on the railroad for its prosperity.

And COVID-19 was spreading toward Nebraska.

February 2020 was a bleak time.

Now consider stories such as these you’ve read in The Telegraph this particular February:

Construction is well under way on the Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant, which we now know was mostly a concept at this time in 2020.

Platte River Mall, seemingly doomed to decline then, is flowering with new life as District 177. The first main-mall business (GNC) has moved into its new four-story Heartland Flats building, and applications for apartment tenants are being taken.

Net North Platte sales-tax income, which surged forward beginning in the midst of the pandemic, cracked the $10 million annual barrier for the first time in 2022. It’s grown nearly $2 million in just the past two years.

Nearly 40 years after it first opened, Interstate 80’s Newberry Access interchange (Exit 179) could see its final quadrant developed if Wilkinson Cos. wins approval for a third truck stop, travel development and headquarters on its northeast side.

Finally, state officials have granted Lincoln County one of Nebraska’s two first “inland port districts” in conjunction with the planned industrial rail park near Hershey — itself only in early planning stages three years ago — after earlier granting $30 million toward its development.

Throw in downtown’s rebirth as the Canteen District, which caught wind in the teeth of COVID-19 and built unstoppable enthusiasm. Three sets of new apartments. Vitally needed repaving of city streets. And so on.

It’s clear that North Platte in the 2020s is witnessing its most active economic growth since the late 1960s and 1970s — the time of Bailey Yard, I-80’s arrival, North Platte (then Mid-Plains) Community College, Great Plains Health, Parkade Plaza, the North Platte Recreation Complex and “The Mall.”

Or, better yet: North Platte and its people have instigated the city’s most active growth since a half-century ago.

We’ve stopped waiting for people to gift us with growth. We’ve helped ourselves, reached out and taken advantage of opportunities. And now those who are eager to be our partners are responding.

More work lies ahead, of course. The voter-approved Rec Center, Cody Pool and skate park projects lie ahead. Supporting businesses for Sustainable Beef, as well as rail-park clients, are expected. And housing. We need even more housing for ourselves and those we expect to join us.

But these are the times that will fuel North Platte’s endurance for decades to come. Many in our state have just been waiting for us to realize our own potential and seize it. Enjoy, and stay the course.