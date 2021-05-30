Editorial: Decoration Day and the general who started it

“Their soldier lives were the reveille of freedom to a race in chains, and their deaths the tattoo of rebellious tyranny in arms. We should guard their graves with sacred vigilance. ...

“Let no vandalism of avarice or neglect, no ravages of time, testify to the present or to the coming generations that we have forgotten, as a people, the cost of a free and undivided Republic.”

Believe it or not, Memorial Day didn’t become a national holiday remembering all American war dead until the Monday Holiday Act of 1971 set it on the last Monday of May, not May 30.

If you’re into the Indianapolis 500, watch its annual stirring tribute to our war dead about 15 minutes before the green flag drops today.

It’s because the race not only has always been associated with Memorial Day weekend but long was held precisely on May 30. (Even last year, when finally run in August due to COVID-19, the race’s Memorial Day tribute still took place.)

No matter the date, Decoration Day — which the GAR renamed Memorial Day in 1882 — did indeed endure as John A. Logan had ordered.