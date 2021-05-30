Editorial: Decoration Day and the general who started it

During North Platte’s first century, today — not tomorrow — was the day to observe Memorial Day.
It began in 1868 as Decoration Day, proclaimed by Maj. Gen. John A. Logan, second commander of the Grand Army of the Republic — the preeminent group of Northern Civil War veterans — and namesake of the first county north of here along U.S. Highway 83.
To understand the solemn roots of this day, when we recall those who died in uniform that our nation might live, it’s well to recall its founder and its roots in the original conflict that made it necessary.
Logan (1826-86) lived in southern Illinois, Abraham Lincoln’s adopted state, which bordered slaveholding Kentucky and where secessionist sentiments were rife.
Though elected to Congress from that area in December 1858, Logan strongly defended the Union during the tense years capped by Lincoln’s election as president, the formation of the Confederacy and the April 1861 attack on Fort Sumter.
“Blackjack” Logan volunteered for the Union Army and proved to be one of Gens. Ulysses S. Grant’s and William T. Sherman’s most dependable field commanders through war’s end in 1865.
Three years later, Logan — now a Republican congressman fighting for African American civil rights — learned his wife had visited a cemetery where Southerners had left flowers and planted small flags on graves of Confederate soldiers who died during Grant’s 1864-65 siege of Petersburg, Virginia.
These Confederate “Memorial Days” are still observed in eight Southern states, with dates in January, April or May.
It made Logan uncomfortable. He had complained in a Fourth of July 1866 speech in Salem, Illinois, that “traitors in the South have their gatherings, day after day, to strew garlands of flowers upon the graves of Rebel soldiers, that they may live in their memory as long as life shall last ...”
His comments reflected the feelings of Union veterans who long took a dim view of displays of the Confederate flag against which they had fought four bloody years.
Even so, Logan apparently took inspiration from what his wife had seen and resolved that Northern states should honor their war dead in like fashion.
So on May 5, 1868, he issued General Order No. 11 in his role as national GAR commander in chief:
“The 30th day of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating, the grave of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, hamlet and churchyard in the land.”
Logan, who would be a GOP vice-presidential candidate in 1884, further paid tribute to the hundreds of thousands who fought to preserve the Union and liberate the slaves:
“Their soldier lives were the reveille of freedom to a race in chains, and their deaths the tattoo of rebellious tyranny in arms. We should guard their graves with sacred vigilance. ...
“Let no vandalism of avarice or neglect, no ravages of time, testify to the present or to the coming generations that we have forgotten, as a people, the cost of a free and undivided Republic.”
Believe it or not, Memorial Day didn’t become a national holiday remembering all American war dead until the Monday Holiday Act of 1971 set it on the last Monday of May, not May 30.
If you’re into the Indianapolis 500, watch its annual stirring tribute to our war dead about 15 minutes before the green flag drops today.
It’s because the race not only has always been associated with Memorial Day weekend but long was held precisely on May 30. (Even last year, when finally run in August due to COVID-19, the race’s Memorial Day tribute still took place.)
No matter the date, Decoration Day — which the GAR renamed Memorial Day in 1882 — did indeed endure as John A. Logan had ordered.
In time, it became a unifying day for our once-sundered land, a day to remember that our ancestors fought, bled and died together for decades before and especially after the worst of all our wars, the one we fought against each other.